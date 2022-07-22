The near-total abortion ban proposed Wednesday by Indiana Senate Republicans has quickly drawn criticism from all sides.
Religious and business groups released letters in opposition to the bill, while Indiana Right to Life President Mike Fichter declared the proposal doesn’t go far enough.
Senate Bill 1, written by state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, would ban all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.
Fichter issued a statement late Wednesday night that called the bill “weak and troubling” and said it falls “woefully short.”
“The bill fails substantively in many areas, but chiefly in its failure to provide any meaningful enforcement provisions,” Fichter said. “This bill goes through the motions on paper, but lacks any teeth to actually reduce abortions in Indiana by holding those who perform abortions or would intentionally skirt the law accountable with criminal consequences.”
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said Wednesday the bill does not include any new penalties for doctors who perform abortions.
Wednesday morning, before the afternoon announcement, Fichter outlined his expectations for an abortion ban.
Some of those policies were included in the legislative package outlined by Bray, including increasing Indiana’s adoption tax credit and boosting funding for women and families.
However, the bill does not address another concern Fichter mentioned: prosecutorial discretion. Senate Bill 1 does not contain language that would allow the state attorney general to intervene when a local prosecutor declines to pursue cases involving abortion.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears signaled last month his office might choose not to prosecute and stated it will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis. According to the Indiana Department of Health, 74% of abortions in Indiana last year took place in Marion County.
“As the bill reads now, the 8,000-plus abortions that take place annually in Indiana would continue unabated in counties like Marion County where the prosecutor has already stated he will not enforce the law,” Fichter said. “That is unacceptable and pro-life Hoosiers will not silently let that stand.”
Abigail Lorenzen, spokeswoman for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, called the bill a step back for the anti-abortion movement. Lorenzen said she’s disappointed in Senate Bill 1 and said the organization is encouraging lawmakers to vote against it.
Lorenzen said that the organization’s executive director, Zachary Rodgers, is “working closely” with legislators from northeast Indiana.
“If this is going to move forward, we need to see enormous amendments made,” Lorenzen said. “I mean, wholesale changes done to this. Because currently, it’s completely lacking in some really important parts that the pro-life movement has been pushing for.”
Organizations and individuals in Indiana have criticized the proposed abortion ban from the opposite direction.
LaKimba DeSadier, state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Indiana, released a statement Wednesday.
“Today’s unveiling of the Senate’s plan to eliminate Hoosiers’ access to basic health care confirms our greatest fears: a complete ban on abortion is on its way to Indiana,” DeSadier said. “Indiana legislators’ proposed ban would prevent providers from giving legal and safe care. Even the bill’s limited exemptions would leave providers risking investigations, and even criminalization, making them exceptions in name only.”
Businesses have spoken out, with more than 200 signing on to a letter telling legislators “Don’t Ban Equality.”
Organized by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, the letter argues the abortion ban restricts companies’ abilities to “build diverse and inclusive workforce pipelines (and) recruit top talent across the states.”
“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers,” the letter states. “Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business.”
Religious leaders and laypeople from a “multi-faith collective of Hoosiers” sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislators raising concerns about religious freedom and bodily autonomy.
According to a news release, the group includes people from a multitude of faiths including Catholicism, Judaism, Protestantism, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism.
“The premise that human life begins at conception or that an embryo should be accorded legal protection is not a universally held tenet,” the letter states.
“Those who hold that belief have every right to do so, but Indiana should not privilege one particular Christian belief above other religious beliefs by codifying it into law.”