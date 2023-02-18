Efforts to make Indiana’s nonpartisan school board elections partisan remain in limbo at the Statehouse, but a push from the Republican-controlled state legislature could move the bill across the finish line.
Attempts in past years to require school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation haven’t made their way to the governor’s desk, but House Bill 1428 appears to have legs – though it’s awaiting a final vote in the House.
HB 1428 was amended in a committee to leave the choice of whether to switch to partisan school board elections up to referendums in each individual school corporation. A referendum could be triggered either by a resolution from the current board or by a petition of voters in the district.
The bill would give school corporations three choices: stay with the current nonpartisan system; require candidates to identify as a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or independent candidate when filing to run; or fully switch the nomination system to the primary system used for partisan offices.
Across the hall, another partisan school board plan – Senate Bill 188 – also earned a hearing this session but is now on hold without a vote.
Some who testified during the two bills’ hearings supported the proposal and said it would provide more information to voters and offer more transparency. Others opposed the measure and said it would unnecessarily politicize school boards, with a few calling it a “solution in search of a problem.”
Many school-related organizations, including teachers unions and the Indiana School Boards Association, also testified against HB 1428.
Although she did not testify during the hearings, Fort Wayne Education Association President Sandra Vohs said she represents people from all political parties and even “completely apolitical folks.”
Vohs said in an email that making school board elections partisan wouldn’t help schools. She shared an excerpt from George Washington’s 1796 farewell address, in which the country’s first president warned about the dangers of factions and parties.
“Currently, school board candidates campaign by talking about the local concerns of their districts, their own vision for how to create great schools, their educational and fiscal philosophies, etc. – and these things inform voters more than any one-word label ever could,” Vohs said.
This week, several current and former Allen County school board members weighed in on the potential change. Many aren’t happy with the idea, though one is more amenable.
Steve Corona
Corona, a member of the Fort Wayne Community School Board since 1981, is the district’s longest-serving board member. He said school issues have become more politicized over time, not just in Fort Wayne but across the country.
“Why do we need to bring in that mentality, that political mentality, where people are looking at every turn of events to criticize the opposition party rather than focus on solutions?” he said. “We don’t want our local school districts to become involved in these types of ongoing attacks by people who are looking to the next election cycle rather than to try to solve solutions.”
Corona fears introducing partisan elections would move school boards away from important issues.
“People are focusing on social issues rather than on whether our children are reading at grade level or can solve our math problems,” he said. “That’s where our attention needs to be.”
Corona said the legislature’s decision to remove the state superintendent as a partisan position was smart and called Katie Jenner, Indiana’s first secretary of education appointed by the governor, “terrific.” Making school boards partisan, he said, would be a step backward from the change.
Political parties are always looking to extend “authority and power and domination,” Corona said, and board members shouldn’t consider ideas based on political ideology.
“For the most part, our meetings are really boring,” he said. “I mean, we don’t get involved in all these exciting issues because we’re not trying to generate attention about some controversial issue one way or another.”
Paulette Nellems
Nellems served two terms on the East Allen County School Board before an unsuccessful run for the Allen County Council as a Democrat last year. She started paying attention to statewide efforts to change Indiana’s school board elections two years ago and said she’s “totally against” making them partisan.
“I believe that it will not serve the children,” she said. “And that’s what school boards are there for: to serve the children.”
Nellems mentioned opposition by Republicans to concepts such as critical race theory and social-emotional learning.
“We live in a Republican city in a Republican state,” she said. “If our school boards become totally Republican, or even totally Democrat, those students are going to run into some problems.”
Nellems said she likely still would have run for the EACS board even if she were required to list her party affiliation, however.
“A lot of my views, I would need to certainly express those whether the school board voted in my favor or not,” she said. “They still needed to be a part of the conversation.”
Nellems said parents need to pay closer attention to what lawmakers are doing in Indianapolis.
“I implore voters to get out, because this stuff is starting locally,” she said. “You’ve got to make sure you’re getting the right candidate (elected) locally.”
Darren Vogt
Vogt, a first-term member of the Northwest Allen County School Board, says he doesn’t think the change would be as big a deal as some say and called the option for referendums a “great idea.”
Many people asked him while campaigning if he was a Republican or a Democrat, he said. Vogt, who was endorsed last year by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, served for 12 years on the Allen County Council and ran for the state Senate in 2014 as a Republican.
Vogt said there was a lack of conversation and public discussion about NACS candidates’ positions during the 2022 elections.
“So when you look at at least putting a party name behind it, then you get some sort of idea,” he said.
Vogt doesn’t think school board meetings would be more difficult if the positions were partisan. During his time on the County Council, Vogt said, party politics were “never an issue.”
“You’re just gonna discuss the idea,” he said. “You’re gonna discuss the construction project; you’re gonna construct the curriculum; you’re gonna discuss those specific topics.”
Julie Hollingsworth
Hollingsworth, currently serving her fourth term on the FWCS board, opposes making the election process partisan. She said school board issues aren’t political and expressed concern people might start to run for the wrong reasons.
“They’re running to get their name out there,” she said. “They’re running as a steppingstone to some other office. With a nonpartisan race, I just don’t think you get that.”
Hollingsworth also worries that it would drive up campaign spending and price out candidates without major party support. If that happened, board members could become beholden to political parties.
“An important part of being on a board is being able to collaborate and being able to come to consensus and share your point of view,” she said. “But, I mean, we still have disagreements – but it’s just a personal viewpoint. It’s not coming from somewhere else. We’re not being told we have to vote a certain way or advocate for certain positions.”
Hollingsworth said she’s not sure she would’ve run for the board her first time under the proposed change.
“I didn’t want to be a quote-unquote ‘politician,’ ” said Hollingsworth, a retired math teacher. “I just wanted to bring my expertise to the board.”
Kim Moppert
Moppert, a newly elected Southwest Allen County School Board member, said the 2022 elections were already highly politicized.
“To me, it was partisan enough, and it’s not supposed to be partisan,” she said. “And I don’t think that’s a reason (to make it explicitly partisan). It needs to remain where you’re doing it not because of any political aspirations.”
Moppert also doesn’t like the piecemeal approach in the current bill.
A former teacher, Moppert appeared alongside Vogt and three other area hopefuls at an Allen County Republican Party before last year’s election. She decried some behind-the-scenes political maneuvering and said someone even asked her and another candidate to drop out of the race.
“In hindsight, it was definitely a political move to try to further having conservatism” on the board,
Moppert said. She also didn’t realize how much it cost to run for the office and noted she raised about $15,000.
Overall, her first election experience led her to an “adamant stance against partisanship” in school board elections.
“This is a school board. This is about what is best for children,” Moppert said. “Your politics don’t belong in the decision-making process.”