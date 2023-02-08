An Indiana bill targeting environmental, social and governance investing was removed from a committee agenda Wednesday, just days after new analysis showed it could result in a $6.7 billion reduction in returns for the state's public retirement system over the next decade.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, did not return a request for comment about his decision to remove House Bill 1008 from the schedule.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, had called for the bill’s withdrawal earlier this week and said in a statement Wednesday he is pleased the bill was removed.
“The bill should never see the light of day,” DeLaney said. “It's encouraging that my Republican colleagues are beginning to recognize how foolish it would be to hurt companies with bright futures for the sake of propping up companies on the decline.”
The Indiana Public Retirement System uses outside investment firms to manage its billions of dollars, and the bill would put limits on what practices those firms could use. HB 1008, authored by Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, would stop the retirement system from working with investment firms that consider non-financial "environmental, social and governance,” commonly known as ESG, factors while investing.
Specifically, the bill states that firms would have “taken an action or considered a factor with a purpose to further social, political, or ideological interests” if it discloses, reduces or eliminates its greenhouse gas emissions.
HB 1008 also prohibits investment firms from divesting from or limiting their investment in certain companies. The list includes businesses that contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, firearm manufacturers and fossil fuel companies, as well as the timber, mining, agriculture and food animal production industries.
When House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, announced his caucus’ priorities for the session, he said HB 1008 would ensure the public retirement system’s investments would be focused on maximizing returns, “not political and social issues.”
New note
However, a new fiscal note updated Saturday by the Legislative Services Agency’s Office of Fiscal and Management Analysis suggests the bill could have the opposite effect. The Indiana Public Retirement System estimates HB 1008 could result in a $6.4 billion reduction in returns over the next 10 years.
“Such a decrease would reduce the estimated annual return on investment for defined benefit pensions managed by INPRS from 6.25% to 5.05%,” the note states. “This would likely result in increased expenditures for state employers for pension contributions.”
HB 1008 was initially assigned to the House Committee on Financial Institutions, where it passed on a party-line 9-4 vote Feb. 2. Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, was one of the four Democrats who voted against the bill and said the fiscal impact is “outrageous.”
“It went from a bill that was bad by itself to one that’s not palatable for anybody,” Miller said.
Although he agrees with some who support the legislation, Miller said it’s important investment firms make the best decisions to maximize their returns, his concern is that it contains a list of “protected industries.”
“This is another example of putting politics over people,” Miller said. “In this case, it really hurts Hoosier retirees; our teachers, our police.”
Kevin Brinegar, longtime president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, restated the organization’s opposition to HB 1008 earlier this week.
He said the chamber is against the bill because it represents “unnecessary government interference” and that the state shouldn’t be “picking winners and losers” in the economy by dictating what funds the public retirement system can or can’t invest in.
Although he expected it would have an impact on the system’s returns, Brinegar said the $6.7 billion reduction in revenue had a “wow factor” when he saw the new fiscal note.
“I have to assume that’s gonna raise a lot of eyebrows among folks at the Statehouse,” Brinegar said.
Heritage Action for America, a conservative advocacy organization, supports HB 1008. Jessica Anderson, the group’s executive director, said in a statement that ESG investing is “the Left’s latest political tool to use businesses and financial institutions to force their progressive ideology on the American people, including in states like Indiana.”
ESG investing puts “key state industries” such as energy, manufacturing and agriculture at risk, Anderson said.
However, Brian McGannon, policy director at U.S. SIF, the The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment, said bills like HB 1008 “take tools out of the toolbox for investment managers.”
McGannon also characterized the bill as putting politics over smart financial decisions and said it is “bending over backwards” to protect certain industries.
Funds that use ESG strategies focus on long-term investments, weighing factors including whether companies are prepared for the risks of climate change and their workplace safety protections. McGannon said that’s why people pay financial experts to manage the funds in the first place.
“Alongside traditional information, financial managers are looking at other factors that could be risks to their investments or show opportunities,” McGannon said.
What’s next?
In the other chamber, a similar proposal – Senate Bill 292, authored by a group of Republicans including Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle – was passed in committee last month but has not yet received a vote on the floor.
Unlike HB 1008, SB 292 is much shorter and only directs that firms cannot make investments with the purpose of “influencing any social or environmental policy” or to influence a corporation’s leadership for non-economic reasons. It does not include any specific protected industries.
It isn’t just the Indiana legislature that’s taking aim at ESG investing. According to a bill tracker from law firm Ropes & Gray, lawmakers in more than 20 states have introduced anti-ESG bills.
Republican attorneys general, including Indiana’s Todd Rokita, have also joined the party. Last month, Rokita announced his office joined a 25-state lawsuit against a U.S. Department of Labor rule that allows 401(k) investment managers to use such practices. Rokita said in a January statement he’s encouraged by HB 1008 but that it needs “real legal teeth” to enforce its language.
Although HB 1008 appears to have stalled for now, Manning said he's continuing to work on the bill and expects amendments in the future.
"We have plenty of time to have discussions," Manning said in a statement, "and make sure we are protecting Indiana's pensions from being influenced by political agendas and keeping the focus on financial returns."