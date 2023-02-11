When Dr. Neal Agee first moved to northeast Indiana, the idea of a noncompete agreement preventing him from working in the community he’d come to love was the last thing on his mind.
That was nearly 10 years ago.
“The thought of leaving this place after having just found something that you think fits all these criteria is always an afterthought,” Agee said.
Agee, a self-described “East Coast guy,” grew up in Florida and finished most of his medical training in New York. His wife, also a physician, is from the Pacific Northwest. Agee said they found an unlikely home in northeast Indiana in 2014 when he agreed to work for one of the area’s health care networks.
“Somehow we split the difference and we ended up in the Midwest,” Agee said.
In making that decision, Agee said he focused on factors including the community he’d move to and the environment at his new workplace.
“So much energy is spent to try to find a health system or practice that will support you in a location that you can find habitable,” Agee said. “So you’re looking at the financials, making sure that it works on both ends.”
However, when he decided to change jobs last year, Agee realized an agreement signed eight years before would stop him from working for any new employer in Fort Wayne. Last month, Agee was one of several doctors who testified in favor of Senate Bill 7, which would ban noncompete clauses in physicians’ contracts.
State Sen. Justin Busch, the author of SB 7, said he thinks the bill will help Indiana retain physicians. The Senate approved the bill this week, and it next has to be approved in the House.
“I think we’re losing good doctors,” Busch said. “We see doctors with specialties and (general practitioners) who have a great relationship with Hoosiers up in our neck of the woods that are being forced to move out of the area.”
He said his own podiatrist had to move across the state line to Van Wert, Ohio, to be outside the range of a noncompete contract.
“I liked him so much that I drove there. He knew me and knew my ailment, knew my body,” Busch said. “I think this allows us in northeast Indiana to let that competition take hold and also be able to keep your doctors.”
Noncompete agreements have three elements, Agee said: a physical distance, a time period and a purview of practice – what type of work you are or aren’t able to do.
Agee is a surgical oncologist who specializes in surgical treatments for cancers. Before he came to Fort Wayne, Agee said “no one did what we did.”
“They gave me a home, and we were able to sustain that home for about a decade,” Agee said of his old job. “There are not a lot of surgeons who can say that these days. … I was fortunate to have a community that embraced us and that allowed us the opportunity to take care of people.”
Over the years, turnover in management led to changes in the work environment, ultimately leading Agee to leave the job last year. Now, under his noncompete clause, he can’t work as a surgical oncologist at any other area hospital – so the region is “back to square one.”
“The closest place that has these types of capabilities will be Indianapolis – 100 miles away, Ann Arbor – over 100 miles away, Rochester, Minnesota – over 100 miles away, etc.,” Agee said.
“When it came time to transition out, it was a challenge,” Agee added. “It was a challenge because we had patients who had been treated, who were currently going through treatment and who were in pre-treatment planning phases (who were left with) no opportunities, no availability to continue their care.”
Busch’s focus with SB 7 is on how it will help Hoosier patients by encouraging more competition in the health care industry. Along with banning noncompete clauses, the bill would also eliminate referral bonuses for doctors so health networks can’t incentivize physicians to only refer patients within the system.
“We live in a capitalistic, democratic society where competition is what drives the costs down,” Busch said. “When you have a monopoly, … sometimes they’re able to keep (doctors) under contract for long periods of time.”
Although some doctors operate private practices, many are employed by large health care systems such as Lutheran Health Network and Parkview Health.
Both organizations declined to comment on SB 7 or on whether they use noncompete clauses in their physicians’ contracts.
On Wednesday, SB 7 passed the Senate 45-5, with four Democrats and one Republican voting against.
It now heads to the House, where it has not yet been assigned to a committee.
Although the bill would prevent future noncompete clauses, Agee acknowledged it wouldn’t help those like him who are still bound by previously signed agreements.
“This doesn’t affect me at this point,” Agee said. “This is not something that I’m doing for personal gain. This is something to protect all Hoosiers and people of Indiana.”
As for what’s next, Agee hasn’t left northeast Indiana. His wife has her own practice in the area, and their children are in school.
“The question I often get asked is, why haven’t we left? Why haven’t we taken an offer somewhere else?” Agee said. “And the real reason is that we’ve grown to be part of this community.”