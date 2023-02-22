A bill that would ban all gender-affirming health care for minors advanced Wednesday out of an Indiana Senate committee.
Authored by area Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, Senate Bill 480 is Indiana’s entry into a wave of bills targeting health care for transgender youth. According to the American College of Physicians, Arkansas in 2021 became the first state to implement such a ban, and other states have since followed.
Dr. Johnson’s bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender confirmation surgery.
SB 480 allows parents to sue doctors they believe violate the law, and allows children to sue for care given as a minor until they turn 28. The attorney general also is allowed to investigate and charge doctors under the bill.
What is gender-affirming care?
Early gender-affirming care is crucial for the health and well-being of transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Puberty blockers pause the body’s release of sex hormones during puberty according to the Mayo Clinic. The physical changes brought on by those hormones can cause “intense distress” for gender-nonconforming children.
Hormone replacement therapy, which the HHS said is used from early adolescence onward, involves taking sex hormones — estrogen or testosterone — to help develop secondary sex characteristics, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Finally gender confirmation surgery, which a Reuters report found is “uncommon in patients under age 18,” is a term that refers to several different types of procedures. According to the Cleveland Clinic, those include surgeries to make a person’s face look more feminine or more masculine, to remove or enhance breast tissue and to “transform and reconstruct” a person’s genitalia.
What’s next?
The Health and Provider Services Committee voted largely along party lines to approve the bill 8-3. Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, joined two Democrats in opposition.
Wednesday’s committee hearing is just the first step for SB 480. Johnson’s bill will now head to the full Senate. If passed, it would then head to the House.