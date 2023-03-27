The Indiana House passed a ban on gender-affirming health care for minors Monday, sending the bill to the governor’s desk.
Senate Bill 480 would prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgery. It passed the House 65-30.
Rep. Joanna King, who sponsored SB 480 in the House, said minors should wait and make the decision whether to transition as adults.
“This bill is good public policy to protect Hoosier children from irreversible, harmful, life-altering procedures,” King, R-Middlebury, said while introducing the bill.
However, many Democrats spoke in opposition and decried the harm the bill could cause. House Speaker Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said the bill is a dangerous overreach by the government.
“Gone are the days of small government in Indiana, as yet another bill inserts Uncle Sam into the Hoosier nuclear family,” he said.
Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, said SB 480 “fails every test of compassion.” Rep. Sue Errington, D-Muncie, called it “harmful, hateful and discriminatory” and spoke about a family from her church whose daughter would be affected.
“If this bill passes, they don’t see how they can remain in Indiana because of the harm it will inflict on their daughter,” Errington said.
Rep. Carey Hamilton, D-Indianapolis, warned the bill could have a negative impact on Indiana’s economy, driving away workers and companies.
“Telling our young families that they will not have autonomy over their children’s health care will drive those families to other states,” she said.”
Two Republican representatives joined all present Democrats in opposition to the bill.
As the bill wasn’t amended after its approval by a 36-12 vote in the Senate, it now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb.