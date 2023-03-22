An Indiana Senate committee on Wednesday amended and approved a bill that would ban teaching “human sexuality” in pre-K through third grade and would require teachers to tell parents if their child wants to change names or pronouns.
The Senate Education and Career Development Committee voted 9-5 along party lines in favor of House Bill 1608 despite opposition from many who testified.
The bill’s author — Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland — said its goal is to “empower Hoosier parents” and that their authority shouldn’t be superseded by teachers or administrators. However, critics contend the term is broad and could ban references to LGBTQ people.
The original bill only included grades K-3, but an amendment from Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, changed the grade range to extend to pre-kindergarten classrooms. The amendment passed the Republican-controlled committee along party lines 8-4.
As passed by the House last month, the bill also stopped school employees from calling a student a name, pronoun or other word “that is inconsistent with the student’s sex” without their parent’s written permission at the beginning of the year. After Donato’s amendment — and on-the-fly amendments to that amendment — the bill now applies to all such changes, regardless of the circumstances.
Schools would be required to obtain consent from a parent if their child requests a change in name or pronoun. The bill would also block schools from disciplining an employee who has a religious opposition to using a student’s preferred name — even if the student and parent both request a change in name or pronouns.
Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, said the religious exemption opens up the door for teachers to bully students in the name of religion. The committee also voted down an amendment from Hunley that would have removed the sections of the bill that applied to name and pronoun changes.
Most who spoke during testimony opposed HB 1608. Those opponents included Thad Gerardot, who told the committee about how much he loves the Fort Wayne community but that he and his husband have struggled greatly with bills like this one.
“The record amount of bills targeting LGBTQ like mine has made us question if our own communities — that we’re so involved with and so dedicated to — actually want us here,” he said.
Gerardot mentioned the “No Hate in Our State” rally he helped organize earlier this month and said he brought more than 600 postcards opposing HB 1608 and two other bills to the Statehouse, all signed by northeast Indiana residents. He said the bill sends the message families like his aren’t welcome in the state.
Although most who testified voiced concerns about the impact the bill could have on the LGBTQ community, one person who spoke said HB 1608 doesn’t go far enough. Rhonda Miller, president of Indiana’s chapter of Purple for Parents, said the legislature needs to do more to protect children.
With the bill’s passage out of committee, it will now head to the Senate floor. If approved by the Senate, it would then go back to the House before heading to the governor’s desk.