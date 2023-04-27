Proposed legislation targeting “harmful material” in school libraries appeared to stall several times this session, but Indiana lawmakers revived the language and passed it Thursday in an unrelated bill.
A conference committee added the language to House Bill 1447, which addresses other education issues, including surveys for students. It passed mostly along party lines in both Republican-held chambers.
The bill now would require schools to publish a catalog of books and create procedures for parents or community members to challenge library books that may be obscene or harmful to minors. It would also remove the legal defense that a person provided harmful material to a minor for educational purposes.
Democrats and other critics of the bill say it will have a chilling effect on teachers and librarians. Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, warned it could open schools up to challenges from people with no connection to the district.
“We’re listening to the purple parents, who believe there’s porn all over our schools,” Ford said, referencing activist group Purple for Parents. “I mean, come on. Do we really believe that?”
Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, spoke in favor of the bill. Tomes, who introduced Senate Bill 12, the original bill containing language similar to HB 1447, said he’s heard from more people than just Purple for Parents.
HB 1447 now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk for consideration.