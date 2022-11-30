Sen. Mike Braun filed Wednesday to start an official campaign committee for a gubernatorial run.
The filing made official what has long been an open secret -- that the deep-pocketed first-term Republican senator hopes to become Indiana’s next governor. Braun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
With incumbent Gov. Eric Holcomb prevented by term limits from running for reelection, Braun will immediately shoot to near the top of any list of potential contenders.
He joins Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, another Republican, as the only two candidates who have officially declared for the 2024 campaign. Others could eventually join the GOP fray, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
On the other side of the aisle, former state superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in October she is “seriously considering” a run for governor as a Democrat.
With Braun leaving the U.S. Senate after one term, the seat will also be a hot commodity and could draw interest from any number of ambitious candidates, particularly in the Republican Party.
A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, said when asked about the seat Wednesday that the congressman "will spend the upcoming holidays discussing with his wife, family and friends around the state how he can best serve Indiana."
Before his election to the Senate in 2018, Braun was a state representative in southwest Indiana. He’s the founder and chief executive officer of Meyer Distributing and also owns trucking and warehousing company Meyer Logistics.
Braun defeated then-U.S. Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer in a hotly contested Republican primary, loaning millions to his campaign. In the general election, he took down incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.