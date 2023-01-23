Closing the academic achievement gap is the top priority this year for Indiana’s Black Legislative Caucus, lawmakers announced at a news conference Monday.
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, and other members of the caucus discussed several bills that comprise their 2023 agenda. Harris, the caucus chair, said the achievement gap between Black and non-Black students has been a problem for generations but worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are challenged to not just bring African American students and students of color back to the level they were academically pre-pandemic,” Harris said, “but to help elevate them to the same level as their white peers.”
Many of the bills on caucus’ agenda focus on schools. Those include proposals to make school breakfast and lunch free and bills in both chambers to automatically enroll eligible students in the 21st Century Scholars program.
“Unfortunately, a lot of times the parent doesn’t know about it, the child doesn’t know about it,” Harris said of the program. “By the time we have the conversation, it’s too late.”
Automatic enrollment in the 21st Century Scholars program is also a part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s agenda.
Another bill would establish a Division of Educational Opportunity and Academic Success to measure and monitor public schools’ cultural competency, along with how well public colleges are preparing future teachers in that.
Some proposals aren’t education-focused, including House Bill 1151 from Rep. Cherrish Pryor, D-Indianapolis. It takes aim at discrimination in real estate appraisal and would task the Attorney General’s Homeowner Protection Unit with investigating and enforcing violations of related laws.
As for how the caucus plans to get their priority bills passed with the Republican supermajority in power, Harris said it’s all about having relationships in place.
“I mean, members of the (Black caucus) are all Democrats – it doesn’t mean you have to be a Democrat to be a member; it just happens to work out that way,” Harris said. “We know what the math is; we know what the numbers are. But we’ve been able to get legislation passed based on those relationships so that Republicans know and understand and support us and help us in terms of getting things passed.”