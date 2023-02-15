An Indiana Senate committee approved a bill Wednesday that would remove a defense for school workers for providing “material harmful to minors.”
Senate Bill 12, which passed 7-4 following a sometimes confusing Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, was also amended to include a formal procedure for parents to challenge library books.
Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, said his bill is “trying to prevent that age of students being exposed to books that are absolutely raw pornography.” He first brought the bill in 2021, and last year it passed in the Senate but wasn’t heard in the House. Tomes said he wants children to be able to get through school and “still have a level of innocence about them.”
The bill was initially amended by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, chair of the judiciary committee, in a way that removed Tomes’ original bill and replaced it with a procedure for parents to submit complaints about school library books they believe are inappropriate for students. The amendment, which passed 10-1, also requires every public or charter school in the state to publish a list of every book in their library.
However, after many people testified, Brown apologized for the way the amendment was worded. She said her intent was to add the complaint procedure while keeping much of the underlying bill the same.
A new amendment then passed the Republican-controlled committee 8-3 along party lines. The second amendment was approved before its written text was published, drawing frustration even from Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
“Now we have a bill that is a mess. And it’s not going to satisfy people,” Glick said. “I don’t like passing legislation that has this deep of repercussions throughout the state of Indiana that has been amended on the fly and doesn’t address the issues we are really, truly concerned about.”
Glick eventually joined the committee’s three Democratic members in voting against the amended bill at the end of the hearing.
Under current law, a defense to the charge of disseminating “material harmful to minors” – a felony that carries a sentence of up to 21/2 years – is that the materials were used for a legitimate educational purpose. After the second amendment, the bill again would remove that defense. Brown said state law would still allow for a defense on the basis the material has “literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
During testimony, some testified about their concerns with books in school libraries. Amanda Tokos, who unsuccessfully ran for the Southwest Allen County School Board last year, claimed she’d found “over 100 extremely sexually graphic books” in the district’s libraries.
“You guys have a misperception, I think, about how many books – how big this problem is,” Tokos said.
Andy Robbins, a pastor from Columbus, said the No. 1 addiction he counsels people about is addiction to pornography and that those who initially voted to change Tomes’ original bill supported sexual exploitation.
“We are grooming them to be violated by sexual predators and to become sexual predators themselves someday,” Robbins said.
Another pastor also said he’s seen damage caused by pornography, including rape, sexual abuse and pedophilia.
Lisa Carreño, director of the Elkhart Public Library, testified later and took issue with those comments.
“I’m here to tell you that none of what happened to me at 7 years old had anything to do with materials found in schools or libraries,” said Carreño, who told the committee she was a victim of child sexual abuse. “To equate child abuse, grooming and pedophilia with books that some parents find objectionable or distasteful is a false equivalency and a misleading narrative.”
Representatives from several library and school organizations spoke against the bill, including Rachel Burke, president of the Indiana Parent Teacher Association. Under its original wording, Burke said, many classic books such as “Catch-22,” “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Color Purple” could be challenged because they include explicit sexuality.
Many who opposed SB 12 also said it would have a chilling effect on teachers and librarians, and some questioned whether it would be constitutional.
After testimony concluded, committee members shared their thoughts. Sen. Scott Alexander, R-Muncie, said the issue is too important to wait another year.
The bill passed 7-4 with opposition from Glick and the three Democratic members, including Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton.
“I never thought, as a member of this legislature, I’d be voting on a measure to put librarians in jail,” Pol said.
The bill heads to the full Senate.