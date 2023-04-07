A supermajority doesn’t automatically ensure success. Case in point, two GOP bills – one a Senate priority – failed to get through committee this week.
Legislation banning restrictive agreements between doctors and their employers – part of a push to lower Indiana’s high health care costs – hit a roadblock Thursday. A separate bill restricting construction-specific union agreements met a similar fate earlier in the week.
Bills rarely fail on votes.
Republicans control both chambers and greatly outnumber Democrats on committees, for starters. They also work to shore up votes behind the scenes so there are no surprises.
Despite the setbacks, both bills were already back on committee calendars by Thursday afternoon, and could squeak through ahead of upcoming deadlines. They get a second chance because they weren’t defeated outright.
A bill banning physician noncompete agreements was thwarted – at least temporarily – by a 6-6 tie Thursday.
The agreements bar physicians who leave their jobs from working in similar positions within certain time frames and often-expansive geographical ranges.
Supporters have argued the agreements stifle competition and keep sorely needed doctors out of Indiana’s workforce. Instead, they’re forced to wait out the time frame, move to a different area or even leave the state.
“I think that this has gotten so egregious, so, unfortunately, the government has to be involved,” said Senate Bill 7‘s author, Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne.
Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, defended the ban as something that multiple “traditionally red” states have implemented in addition to liberal ones.
But several witnesses cautioned the ban could harm providers already struggling to break even – including private practices not affiliated with hospital systems or rural hospitals – because cash-flush systems could more easily hire away talent.
An amendment that exempted primary care physicians from committee chair Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, further complicated debate.
The bill is back for another hearing Tuesday – and likely, another vote.
Surprising
A Senate committee this week also unexpectedly failed to pass a construction labor bill Wednesday, prompting surprised exclamations from lobbyists in the room.
Governments, along with private companies, often use pre-hire collective bargaining agreements to lay out ground rules for construction work with unions. The project labor agreements apply to all the contractors and subcontractors on the project.
House Bill 1024 would block local governments from requiring that bidders or contractors enter into the agreements or follow them. It also bars them from discriminating against entities that sign, and those that don’t.
The bill was stymied by a 5-5 tie vote.
