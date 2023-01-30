A bill that would change Indiana’s energy utility policy was among those passed Monday at the Statehouse.
The House of Representatives voted 96-1 in favor of House Bill 1007, which requires the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to consider reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability when evaluating utility companies. It also would reduce the maximum amount of a public utility’s energy capacity it can purchase from the electric grid from 30% to 15%.
Utility companies – like the Northern Indiana Public Service Company, or NIPSCO – generate much of their own electricity. However, according to environment and energy nonprofit Resources for the Future, utilities will sometimes purchase electricity from other companies during times of high demand, including during the winter or summer when temperatures are extremely high or low.
Rep. Ed. Soliday, R-Valparaiso, authored the bill and said before the vote he wants Indiana to avoid electric grid-related issues that have occurred in Texas and other states.
HB 1007 was supported by members of both parties, although Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said he’s disappointed it doesn’t go further. Sometimes the state is “a little bit too passive” in addressing the change toward future energy sources.
Pierce said he’s glad HB 1007 will order a study of the ratemaking system, though, a system he said has “probably been around since the days of Thomas Edison.”
Nonprofit inspections
House Bill 1075, authored by Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Indianapolis, passed the House 76-19. It would allow the Indiana Attorney General’s office to inspect and copy nonprofits’ records if the AG has “reasonable cause” to suspect financial wrongdoing.
Indiana is one of only nine states that doesn’t require either annual reports or have a law similar to HB 1075, Jeter said, noting several high-profile cases where he believes the attorney general’s hands have been tied.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, called the bill unnecessary and said he’s concerned about how current Attorney General Todd Rokita would use the new authority. DeLaney said it’s a bill that’s “chasing its own tail.”
TANF expansion
On the other side of the Statehouse, the Senate passed Senate Bill 265 unanimously. The bill would expand eligibility to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which provides short-term assistance to families and children.
In 2020, the state only approved 7% of applications, bill author Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said before the vote. That’s down from 14% in 2016.
The program is funded by a $206 million block grant from the federal government, Ford said, and the state currently only spends about 10% of that, leaving tens of millions of dollars unspent each year.
SB 265 would change the state’s eligibility requirements, allowing families earning less than half the federal poverty level – or a family of four earning a little less than $14,000 per year – to qualify.