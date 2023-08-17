A day after his successor was announced, the former Indiana state Secretary of Commerce formally announced plans to run for the state's top executive job.
Brad Chamber said today that he filed paperwork with the Indiana secretary of state to establish his campaign committee for governor of Indiana. This is the first step in the formal process of running for governor.
“As Indiana’s Secretary of Commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency and aspiration are to the future of Indiana,” Chambers said in a statement.
“I am running for governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many.”
An Indiana native and longtime businessman, Chambers recently ended a two-year term as the state secretary of commerce.
He cited several accomplishments during that tenure. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation secured more than $33 billion of committed capital investments, he said in a news release.
Chambers is founder, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Companies. He was appointed commerce secretary by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.
On Wednesday, the governor announced David Rosenberg would become Indiana's new secretary of commerce. He had been the chief operating officer for the IEDC.
Holcomb, because of term limits, is not seeking reelection.
Chambers has served on several boards, including with Indianapolis Downtown Inc., the National Multi-Housing Council, the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.