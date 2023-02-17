The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend responded Friday to an open letter from State Sen. Ryan Mishler and said the lawmaker’s statement contains “a number of substantial half-truths and omissions.”
Mishler, R-Mishawaka, posted a letter to Facebook on Feb. 9 outlining concerns he had with an unnamed private school. He shared his experience helping parents navigate issues with disciplinary decisions and the school’s administration, an experience that led him to pledge “not support one additional dollar” for Indiana’s voucher program without additional oversight.
Although Mishler did not name the school he referenced in the letter, the Catholic diocese wrote that “it became known publicly that Marian High School, located in Mishawaka, was the subject of his ire.”
“In his post, Sen. Mishler made multiple disparaging comments about the administration and certain staff of a voucher recipient eligible private school in his district who he claimed had mistreated students and were unresponsive to efforts of parents to intervene on behalf of their children who attended the school,” the diocese said in a news release. “In that post, he also makes a veiled reference to racial disparity in the school’s dealing with its students.”
Mishler was “not privy to confidential interviews with parents,” investigation details and other actions taken while he wasn’t present, the statement said. The diocese, a regional district of the Roman Catholic Church, said Mishler first approached the Catholic high school last September about a concern involving a staff member on behalf of another parent.
“He was advised of the diocese’s standard practice to address issues at the lowest possible level and then move forward,” the diocese’s statement said. “He was advised that standard practice and policy, as well as pertinent law, did not allow Marian’s administration to speak with a parent, such as him, about matters involving another parent’s child or to disclose confidential personnel information regarding its staff, such as disciplinary actions.”
Members of Marian’s administrators then met with every parent who requested a meeting, the diocese said, “and took what they considered appropriate remedial actions.” The statement did not disclose specific actions taken, citing school policy concerning personnel issues.
The concerns were “promptly resolved” last year, and the school hasn’t heard concerns from any parents, including Mishler, since then, according to the diocese.
Mishler declined to comment Friday on the statement from the diocese.
The news release also dispute’s Mishler’s statement that a Marian student was “suspended for five athletic games for consensually kissing a girl in school.” The diocese said that during Marian Principal Mark Kirzeder’s time at the school, “no student has ever been suspended for simply engaging in a consensual kiss.”
“In his post, Sen. Mishler claims to be a proponent of transparency,” the diocese said. “That is a laudable trait. Marian also endorses transparency, especially with parents when it comes to matters involving their children who are students. However, Marian’s ability to be transparent in the public forum concerning matters involving its students and staff is limited by not only the law but even more so by policy based upon the respect it has for privacy owed to each of them.”