For two area lawmakers, the past six weeks have been a whirlwind filled with trips up and down Interstate 69 and countless meetings with constituents.
Fort Wayne will send two freshmen, Republican Sen. Tyler Johnson and Democratic Rep. Kyle Miller, to Indianapolis for the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.
Starting work at the Statehouse isn’t exactly like starting just any new job, though. Indiana’s legislature isn’t full time – each regular session lasts between three and four months – and lawmakers don’t make full-time pay, either.
Hoosier lawmakers earn an annual salary of $28,791, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, along with a $196 per diem and mileage reimbursement. That means most lawmakers still work outside the session to supplement their incomes.
Miller, an operations manager for an asphalt maintenance service, said his job has been “great” about allowing him to take time off as he’s traveled to and from Indianapolis for orientation and other meetings.
“I work in a seasonal business, so it kind of fits perfectly,” Miller said of his plans during the session. “The offseason in the business where there’s not a whole lot going on is when I’ll be down at the session. It’s kind of a natural fit.”
Dr. Johnson, an emergency physician, said it’s a tough balance and one you can’t fully plan for until you’re elected. Johnson has adjusted his practice to fully devote his attention to his job as a lawmaker while in session.
“I felt like that was important to be able to do, so I could spend the time in meetings and conversations and be available,” Johnson said.
The National Conference of State Legislatures classifies Indiana’s legislature as a “hybrid” model. Lawmakers in those states don’t earn full-time salaries, and their staff sizes are relatively small, although those elected do make more money than those in true part-time legislatures.
Lawmakers in hybrid states estimated they spent about three-quarters of a full-time job on legislative work, “including time in session, constituent service, interim committee work and election campaigns,” a 2014 survey of all state legislators found.
“It really is a full-time job,” Johnson said.
Miller said it has been an adjustment, and he’s thankful for the support of his wife and family.
“We knew coming into this year that if we won, it would be a big transition for our family,” Miller said. “We are very thankful to have parents and in-laws that are willing to help with the kids and day care and things like that.”
On the record
Both new lawmakers said they’ve spent much of their time since Election Day talking with constituents and area organizations.
They’re not asking for anything at this point, Miller said, other than to listen. He mentioned one such meeting with Byron Wellness Community, a long-term care facility in Fort Wayne.
“They were very careful to say, ‘We don’t expect anything of you at this point other than just to see what we provide for the community,’ ” Miller said. “It’s been a lot of meetings like that.”
One source of advice during the transition, Johnson said, is his predecessor, the recently retired Sen. Dennis Kruse. The longtime Republican lawmaker served in the Statehouse for more than 30 years.
It’s a “huge advantage for a freshman legislator to have a great retired state senator on speed dial to have conversations with, to help navigate the process,” Johnson said. “He and I are very aligned on issues, and he speaks very well for our district. To have somebody like that that you can talk through things with and lean on is a great thing.”
Miller credited Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, as a mentor through his three campaigns. That relationship has now extended into the legislature, where GiaQuinta leads the House Democratic Caucus Miller is now a new member.
For years, GiaQuinta was the only Democratic representative for Fort Wayne. That meant he was often the only voice from his party at many events featuring northeast Indiana lawmakers.
“He is thrilled to have another Democrat from our area,” Miller said. “Not only for moral support, being in the superminority, but also to share in the workload that comes with being a state representative: the meetings you have to take and the appearances before groups and things like that.”
Being in the superminority provides challenges, he said. Republicans have a supermajority in the Indiana Statehouse, meaning they can pass legislation without any Democrats supporting it. But the Democratic caucus is a “feisty bunch,” Miller said, a bunch that understands the role it has to play. It takes an understanding of strategy, he said, pointing to last summer’s special session.
Amendments proposed by Democrats were almost all unsuccessful, but Miller said his party was able to get its message out and get lawmakers’ positions on the record.
Figuring it out
Although senior legislators have told Johnson it often takes a couple of years to learn the intricacies of how the Statehouse works – even to figure out the building itself – he said it’s been a welcoming place.
“On both sides of the aisle, the people down there are really open and really good at welcoming new people in,” Johnson said. “I think it’s one of those mentalities that they’ve all been there, and they understand being new to the building.”
Johnson plans to use his health care background to inform some of his proposals, although he said no bills have been finalized.
He pointed specifically to conversations regarding health care costs. He doesn’t plan to propose legislation addressing the topic but said he has talked with other lawmakers about transparency.
“I can tell from the questions I’m getting already that the Health and Provider Services (Committee) will be a big part of the conversation for what I’m looked at to comment on and look at,” he said. “I look at myself as kind of a patient advocate. Really, the government should try to stay out of it when they can, really a role of referee to make sure everything is fair.”
Miller has already prepared a few bills of his own, although he acknowledged it’s a long shot for any of them to make it to a hearing given his standing both as a member of the superminority party and as a first-time lawmaker.
Some will be education-related proposals, Miller said. He also wants to work with the northeast Indiana delegation on regional issues, including with Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, on the planned improvements to U.S. 30.
Miller said he wants to work with Republicans and co-author bills put forth by members of the majority party.
“So many people see the legislature as contentious and divisive and always fighting. And the truth is, the majority of the bills that get passed every year are bipartisan bills,” Miller said. “It’s just that the ones that are contentious, that are divisive, are the ones that make headlines.”