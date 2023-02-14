One Republican lawmaker is sounding the alarm about Indiana’s oversight of voucher schools and pledged he won't support "one additional dollar" toward the program until changes are made.
In an open letter posted Saturday to his campaign’s Facebook page, state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, explained his concerns with an unnamed private school he said received $2.87 million in tuition subsidies from the state last year. He called it “the most disgusting situation” he’s seen in his 20 years at the Statehouse.
Mishler raised concerns about his experience attempting to help a parent who was worried about how a staff member was treating a student and the school's inadequate responses.
“Over several months, many more contacted me with the same concern, regarding the same staff member and student,” Mishler said in the letter. “I discovered the staff member was previously fired for similar behavior at a public school.”
He eventually heard from another family who had tried to talk with the school’s administration about “the same situation” with the same employee.
“Their story was that of neglect and humiliation,” Mishler wrote, though he did not specify the staff member's actions.
Eventually, Mishler met with the principal and another administrator. He shared the parent’s concerns but was told it was “the first they had heard of anything and that they didn't understand why no one had come forward.” Mishler wrote that he then brought up the previous incident with the staff member and the administrators admitted they knew of it.
Mishler mentioned mistreatment of minority students, including one who was “held to a higher standard than his peers because he was an athlete” and another who was involved in an “altercation” with a staff member referenced previously. He said that incident resulted in the student leaving the school and their home.
“The only reason the family knew of the incident was because another staff member was so appalled, he personally reached out to the family and informed them what had taken place,” Mishler wrote. “Fortunately, an intervention brought the student home and back to school after a few weeks.”
When working with public schools around the state, Mishler said administrators are always proactive and prompt with responding to issues. He characterized the private school’s response as “blatant avoidance” and said he “cannot help but believe that these administrators are knowingly hiding something more.”
Mishler even encouraged families considering voucher schools to consider alternatives when choosing where to send their children.
“We need to hold the schools to the same high level of accountability they expect from the students and their parents,” Mishler wrote.
Mishler said he’s now working with Senate Education Committee Chair Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, on changes to the voucher program. Raatz did not immediately return a request for comment.
As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Mishler himself holds considerable power over future expansions of the state’s voucher program.
In particular, he could derail Senate Bill 305 — currently assigned to Appropriations — which would expand Indiana’s education scholarship account to many more Hoosier families. Critics have already raised accountability-related concerns with the bill and with existing laws that send public funds to private schools, and more could follow after Mishler’s letter.