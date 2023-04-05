A bill that bans gender-affirming health care for minors will soon become law after it was signed today by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Senate Bill 480, authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, prohibits physicians from providing gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgery. It would force Hoosier minors currently using those treatments to detransition by the end of this year.
In a statement, Holcomb said he believes gender-affirming surgeries and procedures should occur as an adult, not a minor.
“There has and will continue to be debate within the medical community about the best ways to provide physical and mental health care for adolescents who are struggling with their own gender identity, and it is important that we recognize and understand those struggles are real,” Holcomb said.
Most major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, support the care banned by SB 480. However, supporters of the bill have suggested existing research on gender-affirming care is incomplete or inadequate.
The American Civil Liberties Union and its Indiana chapter plan to challenge SB 480. Jane Henegar, executive director of the ACLU of Indiana, called Holcomb’s decision to sign the bill a devastating development for the state’s trans minors.
“In addition to targeting an already vulnerable group, this law blatantly disregards the rights of parents and families to make decisions about their children’s health,” Henegar said in a statement. “The ACLU is dedicated to overturning this unconstitutional law and is confident the state will find itself completely incapable of defending it in court.”
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s ready to defend SB 480 in court and that his office is thankful to the legislature for passing the bill. In a statement, he called gender-affirming procedures experimental and said the ban is “critical for the health and wellbeing of future generations.”
The bill was approved by a 36-12 vote in the Senate and was passed by the House 65-30 last month. Many who testified during hearings in both chambers opposed the bill, including several trans Hoosiers who told lawmakers the harm the ban would cause.
“This bill will forcibly detransition those of us who are already lucky enough to get the care that we need,” 16-year-old Killian Provence said at a hearing earlier this year. “We are kids and we shouldn’t be trying to save our own lives, our friends’ and families’ lives.”
Johnson said in a statement after Holcomb’s announcement that he is very pleased to see the governor support his bill. U.S. Senator and gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun, R-Indiana, also issued a statement commending Holcomb’s decision.
With Holcomb’s signature, Indiana joins 13 other states that have banned gender-affirming care for minors, according to the Human Rights Campaign. However, the LGBTQ advocacy group also notes injunctions are in place in three of those states as the bans face legal challenges.