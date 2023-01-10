INDIANAPOLIS – Health care and education funding were central to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address Tuesday as he continued to pitch his 2023 agenda to lawmakers.
The state of the state is "strong," Holcomb told a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly. But the governor also said he wants to make Indiana stronger.
Citing the growth of the state’s revenues and surplus during his tenure, Holcomb said in his penultimate annual speech that the state has the “financial wherewithal” to address Hoosiers’ concerns, including poor health metrics and low literacy rates.
One of those metrics was the state’s life expectancy, which Holcomb said has declined in recent years – particularly among working-age adults between the ages of 25 and 64.
“That’s a pattern we need to reverse,” Holcomb said. “And I will politely push and prod and poke everyone I can to adopt the (Governor’s Public Health) Commission’s recommendations.”
Those recommendations include hundreds of millions in public health funding increases, much of which would go to local health departments.
“We don’t have a day or a dollar or a life to waste,” Holcomb said. “So taking the next four months to get it right: nothing could be more important.”
Along with K-12 funding, where the governor has called for a $1.1 billion dollar increase, Holcomb reiterated his support for eliminating textbook fees for Indiana children.
“Sadly, Indiana remains one of only seven states that still allows this disguised tax to be levied on parents each year,” Holcomb said.
One affected parent, a school counselor in the South Vermillion School Corporation, was among First Lady Janet Holcomb’s guests at the speech. Holcomb said the counselor, Mandy Allen, paid about $630 this year for curriculum materials for her four children.
He also restated support for other education-related policies, including automatically enrolling eligible students in the 21st Century Scholarship program, increasing investment in adult learning and adding $184 more to the state’s higher education funding.
“Indiana’s college campuses need to be the epicenters of brain gain, not brain drain,” Holcomb said.
Despite his concerns and calls for legislative action, Holcomb also spent much of the speech highlighting recent accomplishments, particularly from a financial perspective. That included the $22 billion in capital invested last year – an all-time record, he said, and money that will lead to higher wages.
Holcomb also broke a bit of news during the speech about a new recreational trail in southern Indiana.
The Department of Natural Resources will award $29.5 million to area groups that will acquire a 62.3-mile stretch of the historic Monon Railroad, beginning in New Albany. The now out-of-service rail corridor will then be transformed into a trail system.
That $29.5 million caps off the $150 million spent on trail funding so far under Holcomb’s Next Level Trails program, and the governor’s agenda calls for an additional $50 million to go toward trail funding in the 2023 budget.
Democratic leaders said Holcomb’s proposals are full of policies their party has pushed for years.
“The Democrats’ playbook must be a winning one,” House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said in a statement.
Some of the governor’s policies drew a more enthusiastic response from the Democratic side of the House chamber than from the governor’s own party, including Holcomb’s plans for textbook funding.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said after the address that while he supports many of Holcomb’s priorities, they may be a harder sell to Republicans.
“I think he’s got a long way to go (to) get my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to support” his agenda, Taylor said.
Both chambers’ GOP leaders also didn’t voice full-throated approval of the entirety of Holcomb’s agenda in their joint response after the speech.
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said his caucus will “have to talk about it” when asked about support for eliminating textbook fees.
Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, both emphasized that K-12 education is the largest section of the state’s budget.
“I expect our budget will be similar to the governor’s,” Huston said, although he didn’t say where his caucus stands on Holcomb’s exact funding figure. “I will work to make sure we provide proper increases and give parents more flexibility in regards to where they send their children.”