Gov. Eric Holcomb talked to a group of local leaders Wednesday morning in Fort Wayne, his first visit to Indiana’s second-largest city since last year.
The governor joined Greater Fort Wayne CEO John Urbahns onstage for a “fireside chat” — fire not included — at an auditorium in Brotherhood Mutual Insurance’s corporate campus.
He praised the area’s regional economic development programs and said the region should be flattered that others are “catching on” to those ideas.
“You guys have a head start. I mean, I’m not just pandering,” Holcomb told the roughly 100 local business, political and community leaders invited to attend. “You guys have been doing this for a while.”
Later Wednesday afternoon, Holcomb chaired a joint public meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s board of directors and the state’s Economic Development Foundation at Sweetwater Sound.