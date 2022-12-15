Public health and education funding were among the topics Gov. Eric Holcomb sat down to discuss Wednesday.
Holcomb talked at length about health care, both public and his own personal health scare, on a Zoom call.
The governor was hospitalized with pneumonia for two nights after going to the doctor believing he had the flu. Holcomb said he appreciated the care he received and that he was a good patient.
He also said the experience showed him firsthand the effects of the so-called tripledemic: RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.
“I’ve told a lot of different friends and family that it shouldn’t take getting sick to be reminded of the incredible caregivers that we have,” Holcomb said. “I just watched – I mean, it’s a busy time. There’s RSV, and influenza A, and flu in general and COVID all swirling around.”
As for whether any statewide COVID restrictions could return – something the governor has faced intra-party opposition over in the past – Holcomb said those strategies of fighting the pandemic are in the rearview mirror. However, the state continues to track the effects of the virus every day.
“We’re in a much different place,” Holcomb said. “It’s still to be taken seriously. You go from a pandemic to an endemic, and there’ll be ebbs and flows, but we know how to approach this.”
The wheels aren’t close to falling off, Holcomb said, but he acknowledged the virus is continuing to affect businesses and schools.
“You gotta treat it as serious as it is,” he said.
Public health
One of Holcomb’s biggest priorities for the upcoming session in office is public health.
He created a commission to study the issue last year, and that commission issued its report this past summer.
“We’ve had the same kind of governance, structurally, and operations in place for a century or more,” he said. “We wanted to take a fresh look at it.”
The report, which Holcomb called “a deeper dive into this issue than I think has ever been done,” recommended almost $250 million in annual spending to address health care in a state that ranks poorly in health metrics across the board.
However, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported last month that Republican leaders at the statehouse aren’t particularly enthusiastic about the commission’s proposals or its price tag, although Democratic lawmakers have voiced some support.
Holcomb is undeterred, though. He believes investment in public health will bring benefits both for Hoosiers’ quality of life, as well as for the “quality of our workforce.”
“I mean, it is true: health is wealth,” he said.
As for the costs, Holcomb said that while the price is a “big number to swallow,” the plan isn’t just “handing someone a check and hoping it works out.”
He plans to continue making the case in favor of the commission’s recommendations and said he believes lawmakers are open to learning about the plan. The governor also wants to “continue to be persuasive” as the session approaches.
“What I’ve heard from legislators, leaders and members alike, is a willingness – and quite frankly, a desire – to learn more,” Holcomb said. “Because they weren’t on (the commission’s) statewide tour.”
Education
While Holcomb won’t release his full legislative agenda until Jan. 4, he mentioned another of his top 2023 issues Wednesday: education.
The state has made “considerable progress” under his administration, Holcomb said, although there’s still “a ways to go.” He cited average teacher pay, which he said has increased from $51,370 in 2017 to $56,660.
Holcomb’s goal is still to raise that average salary to $60,000, something he said will be reflected in his budget proposal next month.
His education funding requests won’t be just for teacher pay, though.
“It will also be about doubling or tripling down in literacy, and more STEM,” Holcomb said, “and more adult learning dollars, increases in post-secondary education.”
Marijuana
When asked about a recent survey conducted by Ball State’s Bowen Center that showed 56% of Hoosiers believe marijuana should be legalized for recreational use and another 29% believe it should be legal for medical use only, Holcomb reiterated his reluctance concerning legalization.
“That comes from a place of, it’s illegal from a federal perspective,” Holcomb said. “I don’t think it does anyone any good to pick and choose – in fact I think it does bad – to pick and choose different laws to follow or different laws to ignore.”
If Hoosiers don’t like federal laws, which currently classify marijuana as an illegal Schedule 1 drug, Holcomb said they should first take those concerns up with lawmakers at the national level.
“I’m willing to have a conversation about it; I just want it to be a legal conversation. Like really legal, not look-the-other-way legal,” he said. To the majority of Indiana residents who want those laws changed, “you need to contact your federal legislator and you need to change the law so this conversation can be legit.”
End of term
With the end of Holcomb’s term beginning to loom on the horizon, the governor said his approach to his final two years in the state’s highest office is to seize the day.
He wants to bring more opportunities and jobs to Indiana, he said, to help Hoosiers “get on a pathway to upward mobility.”
Despite the state’s challenges in matters from addiction to infant and maternal mortality to incarceration, Holcomb believes there’s still a “huge upside.”
“We’ve got the people. We’ve got the employees’ potential, and we’ve got the employers that want to hire them,” he said. Holcomb wants to focus on increasing the scale of current programs to help workers gain more job-related skills.
Holcomb believes those new skills will be vital if more employers come to Indiana from industries – to name a few – like semiconductor manufacturing, energy production and defense contractors.
“They’re not $7.25-an-hour jobs,” he said. “They’re $37 or $87 an hour. That’s going to be where I spend most of my time.”