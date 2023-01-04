Gov. Eric Holcomb released his 2023 agenda Wednesday, calling for investments in public health, schools and economic development.
Holcomb announced his annual budget priorities at Liberty Park Elementary School in Indianapolis, a fitting backdrop given the governor’s emphasis on education.
The plan, Holcomb’s new “Next Level” agenda, includes a 6% increase in K-12 funding and would eliminate textbook fees for Hoosier students.
Indiana is one of only seven states that allow schools to charge families for textbooks, Holcomb noted. He referenced the state constitution’s promise to provide schools where “tuition shall be without charge and equally open to all.”
“I don’t think it could be any clearer than that,” Holcomb said.
Under Holcomb’s plan, the state would provide $160 million per year to cover curriculum materials for students at public schools and charter schools, along with those who qualify for free and reduced lunch at non-public schools.
His budget addressed post-secondary schooling as well. It includes a $184 million increase in higher education funding, automatic enrollment of eligible students in the state’s 21st Century Scholarship Program and support for Martin University, Indiana’s only predominantly black institution.
Holcomb also mentioned increased funding for both early childhood and adult learner programs.
The governor again called for major investment in public health with $120 million in fiscal year 2023 and $227 million in fiscal year 2024. The topic has become one of Holcomb’s biggest priorities, and the governor’s commission on public health this summer called for almost $250 million in annual spending.
“I’ll cut to the chase,” Holcomb said. “It’s gonna take dollars to affect that positive change or impact or effect.”
Much of that money, he noted, will go directly to local agencies.
The governor’s two other priorities are economic and community development.
Holcomb wants to modernize the state’s tools for bringing businesses to Indiana. His budget would create a $300 million annual fund to help close deals with companies, a $150 million fund for site acquisition and $300 million annually in flexible tax credits.
As for community development, Holcomb’s biggest-ticket item is $500 million for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI 2.0.
The plan also includes $50 million more in trail funding and an additional $25 million toward land conservation.
“Every thriving region and community has a thriving outdoor amenity menu,” Holcomb said. “This is one of those ways that we just see the (return on investment) of public and private partnerships coming together.”
Some components of Holcomb’s budget addressed public safety, including increasing the state’s school safety fund from $19 million to $25 million annually. His proposal would also increase the starting pay of Indiana State Police officers from $53,690 to $70,000.
His budget is balanced, Holcomb said, and would leave about 14% in the state’s reserves.
Leaders in the state legislature responded to Holcomb’s address later Wednesday afternoon. The strongest praise for Holcomb’s agenda came from an unlikely source: House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne.
“From eliminating textbook fees to making historic investments in public health, Democrats and Gov. Holcomb are on the same page and I’m glad to see support for the ideas we’ve championed for years,” GiaQuinta said. “But I’m afraid the real question is whether Statehouse Republicans are as forward-thinking as Statehouse Democrats and the governor.”
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, said his caucus shares a number of Holcomb’s priorities, including paying down the pre-1996 Teacher’s Retirement Fund and improving the state’s “public and mental health infrastructure.”
The response from House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, was less specific. He didn’t mention particulars of the proposed budget but said his caucus looks forward to working alongside the governor.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, expressed his approval of some portions of the plan but said it doesn’t go far enough. Taylor pointed to the governor’s own health commission’s call for $250 million in public health funding and noted Holcomb’s own proposal doesn’t meet that mark.
The legislative session begins Monday with both the House and Senate set to convene at 1:30 p.m.