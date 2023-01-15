Major changes to Indiana’s taxes could be on the horizon after one area lawmaker proposed a comprehensive review of the tax code.
State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, introduced Senate Bill 3, which would establish a two-year commission to review state and local taxes.
“I think the goal for Indiana should be to totally eliminate the individual income tax rates in years to come,” Holdman said at a news conference last week. “To do that, we need to look at the entire tax system holistically instead of trying to make piecemeal changes.”
It’s been 15 years since the state last took an in-depth look at the entire system, Holdman said in a December interview.
Lawmakers have altered the tax code since then, however, including passing a law last year to reduce the state’s income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% by 2029 – if the state sustains a certain level of revenue growth.
Like Holdman, Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, wants the commission to complete its two-year mission before making additional changes, despite calls from some lawmakers to adjust the state’s property taxes.
“The bulk of our attention will be looking at this commission to see what might change rather than changing something around the edges right now,” Bray said.
Along with studying personal income tax elimination, SB 3 would direct the commission to examine other factors, including property taxes.
Bray supports SB 3, and the proposal is one of the Senate GOP’s top priorities this legislative session. However, Bray said it isn’t a promise to abolish individual income tax.
“We feel like our tax structure right now in Indiana is pretty good – one of the tops in the nation, actually, according to a lot of people who look at that type of thing,” Bray said in December. “That doesn’t mean that we can’t do something to improve it.”
Replacing revenue
Individual income taxes accounted for $8.1 billion of Indiana’s revenue in fiscal year 2021 – more than 38%. And the state’s budget agency expects the tax to make up about 36% of total revenue each of the next three years.
Eliminating that income stream would leave lawmakers with two choices: making major cuts to the state’s budget or finding new ways to generate money.
“Obviously, if we get rid of the income tax, we’d want it to be largely revenue-neutral,” Bray said. “So we’d have to figure out where the rest of that revenue comes from.”
Holdman also said it will be important for the commission to look at government efficiency across the board.
“What could be done to be more efficient and to cut costs locally and at the state level, or at least contain cost increases from one year to the next?” he said.
Bringing benefits
One way eliminating the income tax could help Indiana is by attracting more workers, Bray said. He noted the state is facing workforce challenges “in every aspect of every industry.”
“If we got rid of the income tax, would that cause people to move here to the state of Indiana and help that workforce challenge?” Bray said. “That’s a possibility.”
Holdman said the change could also bring businesses to Indiana – particularly those that “pass through” their income, and income taxes, to shareholders.
“I think it does a lot for the attraction of business because you’re talking about pass-throughs that are taxed at the individual rate or Sub(section)-S corporations,” he said. “We have a host of businesses in the state of Indiana that operate as Sub-S and sole proprietorships and LLCs, and this would benefit the small- business owners as well to pay no individual income tax.”
Opposition
Holdman said before the session that he hasn’t received pushback on SB 3. “I haven’t talked to anybody that isn’t on board with it,” he said.
However, some lawmakers have recently voiced their displeasure with the idea of eliminating the individual income tax.
Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, said he’s “totally opposed” to getting rid of the tax and said the state has already removed several others in recent years, including the inheritance and utilities taxes.
“If we continue to cut taxes,” Porter said, “what type of services are we going to have for future Hoosiers?”
Porter, who is the ranking minority member on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Democrats are concerned that the state isn’t seeing the benefits, such as population growth and new businesses, from those tax cuts.
“They do soundbites of what are the potential outcomes,” Porter said of Republican state lawmakers. “But in reality, those outcomes are never demonstrated.”
Kansas’ experiment
Enthusiasm for cutting taxes is common, Ball State University economist Michael Hicks said.
“I mean, nobody ever lost their job over cutting taxes – with the exception of Sam Brownback,” he said.
In 2012, Brownback – the Republican governor of Kansas at the time – called for significant cuts to his state’s income taxes. According to NPR, he said the cuts would be a “shot of adrenaline” for the Kansas economy.
A big part of those changes in Kansas are similar to what Holdman described as a possible benefit for Indiana – eliminating income taxes on pass-through companies.
When Brownback’s cuts were implemented in 2014, however, the state’s revenues declined by almost $700 million – about 10% of the state’s annual income, NPR reported. That reduction in revenue in turn led to cuts to public services, including education and infrastructure.
Brownback didn’t actually lose reelection, but the former U.S. Senator saw his share of the vote shrink from 63% to less than 50%. Kansas now has a Democratic governor who won reelection last year to a second term.
Porter also referenced the Kansas experiment. “It was incredibly stupid on their part,” he said, “and we’re following suit.”
SB 3 calls for a two-year study, with meetings this year and next. Holdman said it would be at least 2025 before changes would be made.
It’s important to be aware of what tax changes could happen in the next few years, Porter said, and he’s “very concerned” about the possibility of scrapping the income tax.
“People say, ‘Those are taxes.’ But how do you run the state?” Porter said. “How do you have the business services? How do you attract more people to your state? If you don’t have a way to do that, to bring those dollars in to help take care of our state, what are we going to do?”
Public services
Hicks, director of Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research, said he was on a panel with Holdman in December and believes the bill is a “very honest attempt by the legislature to try to do something big and bold.”
It’s important to study taxes periodically as their effects change over time as people’s economic activities change, Hicks said. The state’s tax code also is not easy to understand.
“The amount of misinformation about taxes in Indiana is pretty big,” Hicks said. “That’s not because Hoosiers are stupid, they’re not. It’s because the taxes are, in many ways, very complex.”
He’s concerned about the gap in growth between Indiana’s tax revenue and the need for public services.
“For every dollar that our economy grows, our taxes grow by about 91, 92 cents,” Hicks said, and the gap between revenue growth and demand for public services is even wider. “So what looked like adequate taxation in the (former Gov. Mitch) Daniels reforms is now inadequate to the task.”
With high inflation over the past year, it’s easy to miss what’s going on with spending, Hicks said. While Gov. Eric Holcomb said his budget includes historic increases in K-12 spending, the Ball State economist said the budget is actually a cut from 2000 levels in inflation-adjusted terms.
Hicks said local roads are in bad shape, college graduation rates have fallen and life expectancy was on the decline even before the pandemic. Much of what’s been proposed this session are bills aimed at closing gaps in public services, including education, health care, public safety and infrastructure.
“All of those really go back to, ‘How good are we at providing public services?’ ” Hicks said. “And the answer is, we’re near the bottom across the board.”
As for making sure cuts don’t lead to a decline in revenue, Hicks said there’s no such thing as a revenue-neutral change to taxes over the long term because behavior will change as economic incentives change.
He said the state’s economy is growing more slowly than the nation as a whole, at about two-thirds the national average. The question for Indiana’s government, he said, is what proposals will lead to economic growth?
Do tax cuts matter?
Lessons from the 250 years since economist Adam Smith published “The Wealth of Nations” are fairly clear, Hicks said. What’s most important are marginal tax rates – an area where Indiana’s rates rank very low, he said.
“Would eliminating the income tax actually have the effect that you think?” he asked.
Households look for value, and taxes are just one of the factors, Hicks said. In the pre-internet past, information on school quality and crime were much less available to the public.
Today, some people choose to move from lower-taxed states to those with higher rates because the public services are superior in areas with higher taxes, he said.
“If taxes really mattered, people would be moving to Indiana. Businesses would be moving to Indiana. They’d be bringing high-paying jobs,” Hicks said. “And they’re not.”
Moving out of the bottom 10 states in public service quality to middle of the pack would have a bigger impact on Indiana’s economic growth than further reducing taxes in a state where rates are already low, he said.
“There are places where taxes ought to come down, and there’s places where taxes ought to go up,” Hicks said. “Indiana is far closer to the second of those categories.”
Despite claims by state and local economic development officials, Hicks said data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tell a different story on where jobs are going – something he thinks the commission will help Hoosiers better understand.
Holdman’s proposal is excellent, Hicks said, and he supports the study. He even suggested there’s a strong possibility the commission’s research could lead the legislature to go in a different direction and not eliminate the individual income tax.
“They’re going to look at the evidence carefully and think about this,” Hicks said. “If this (proposal) were just to eliminate the tax, they could do that this year.”