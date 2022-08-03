An Indiana House committee made major changes Tuesday to the legislature’s proposed abortion ban.
The Committee on Courts and Criminal Code met to consider Senate Bill 1, which would ban nearly all abortions in Indiana.
After a full day of testimony and one significant amendment, the committee passed the bill 8-5. Rep. Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville, joined all four Democratic committee members in opposition, while other Republicans voted yes despite concerns.
Ziemke briefly explained her vote and said she will not vote for SB 1 unless it allows abortions through the first trimester. Ziemke also said she believes a majority of Hoosiers do not support the bill.
“I believe that this decision is between the woman and her doctor,” she said.
The major change, Amendment 25, was approved by unanimous consent by the committee before testimony on the bill. It removed or altered multiple components of Senate Bill 1 while also eliminating licensure for abortion clinics.
Although Rep. Matt Pierce said he still has many concerns about the bill – he ultimately voted against passage of SB 1 – the Bloomington Democrat said the amendment “fixes a lot of problems.”
It expanded the “life of the mother” exception to allow doctors to provide abortion care when necessary to “prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life or physical health of the pregnant woman.”
The amendment also changes multiple aspects of the bill’s rape and incest exceptions. The Senate approved SB 1 during a rare Saturday session following a week of contentious discussion and debate, much of which revolved around that aspect of the proposal.
The Senate version of the bill would have restricted access to abortion in those cases to eight weeks for girls 16 years old and older, and to 12 weeks for those under age 16. It also would have required victims to file notarized affidavits attesting to the rape or incest.
Now, that time limit would be 10 weeks after fertilization for all such cases under the amendment.
The affidavit requirement was eliminated by the amendment as well. The new language requires the attending physician must “certify in writing” that “the abortion is being performed at the woman’s request because the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.”
The amended bill terminates licensure for abortion clinics and says abortion services can only be offered at “hospitals or surgical centers owned by hospitals.” It also removes language regulating current and future abortion clinics, an aspect of SB 1 that drew the ire of anti-abortion groups.
The new language also specifically states that the abortion laws do not apply to in vitro fertilization.
While the amendment removed new criminal penalties for doctors who perform illegal abortions – limiting penalties to only those that exist under current law – it also states the state’s medical licensing board “shall revoke the license of a physician if, after appropriate notice and an opportunity for a hearing, the attorney general proves by a preponderance of the evidence that the physician performed an abortion in violation of” state law.
Finally, the now-amended bill does not include language giving the state attorney general concurrent jurisdiction in cases when a local prosecuting attorney categorically refuses to enforce a law.
That measure, added to SB 1 in the Senate, is aimed at Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, who signaled shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade that his office might choose not to prosecute new charges under an abortion ban. Mears’ office stated it will “continue to use its limited resources on addressing violent crime” in Indianapolis.
Instead, it creates a prosecutorial oversight task force to “study the circumstances in which a county prosecutor makes a blanket refusal to enforce a specific statute or constitutional provision” and directs the task force to make recommendations on the issue to the legislature before Dec. 1.
Following testimony, the Republican-dominated committee rejected a few amendments proposed by Democratic members, including one that would have required employers to provide “reasonable employment accommodations” for pregnant employees.
Pierce also agreed to withdraw two amendments for future discussion. One would extend the time limit for abortions in cases of rape or incest to 20 weeks. The other would create a pregnancy termination review panel that would screen complaints against doctors and issue recommendations to the attorney general, while also requiring complaints be kept confidential until the attorney general submits a complaint to the medical review board.
The committee heard more than 100 people offer public testimony on SB 1 for nearly eight hours. Similar to last week’s Senate committee meeting on the bill, almost every person spoke against the proposal as written.
In fact, many who testified Tuesday also spoke last week, including area student Merek Kizer, Fort Wayne family practice physician Dr. Andrew Mullally and longtime northeast Indiana Right to Life leader Cathie Humbarger.
Some, including many doctors and medical professionals, criticized the bill for being too restrictive.
Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an Indianapolis pediatrician, criticized the 10-week time limit on abortions in cases of rape or incest and called it an exception “on paper but not in practice.”
One Fort Wayne resident, Kieran O’Dowd, told the committee the decision to have an abortion “should be made by a woman and a physician,” not the legislature.
“This bill kills women,” O’Dowd said. “It kills mothers, daughters, sisters – and yes, it will kill children.”
Anti-abortion speakers also opposed SB 1. Some called for specific changes to sections of the legislations, while others called to throw out the bill entirely and replace it with complete ban on abortion with no exceptions.
Occasionally, speakers even called on the legislature to criminalize women who receive abortion services.
Jodi Smith, who spoke on behalf of Indiana Right to Life, said the organization appreciates some of the amendment’s changes. However, she also criticized other aspects of SB 1 as written, including the health of the mother exception, which Smith called “vague and poorly defined.”
Corrine Youngs, policy director and legislative counsel for the office of Attorney General Todd Rokita, again voiced that office’s concerns with the bill as she did last week. Youngs echoed Smith’s concern and said the exception as written references an older statute that includes both a person’s mental and physical health.
Speakers received far fewer questions from lawmakers than during last week’s Senate committee meeting, with most coming from Republicans. In particular, Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, asked multiple women who testified about their experiences receiving abortion services whether they used birth control and, if not, what barriers prevented them from accessing it.
SB 1 now heads to the House floor for second reading Thursday, where state representatives will have the opportunity to further amend the bill.