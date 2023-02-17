INDIANAPOLIS – House Republicans released a budget Friday that speeds up the timeline for reducing Indiana’s income taxes and increases the state’s K-12 education spending by almost $2 billion over the next two years.
Ways and Means Committee Chair Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, discussed the House GOP’s $43.3 billion budget amendment at the Statehouse.
“This is the first take of the budget, and the Senate may have some different ideas,” he said. “We’ll see what they say… It’s a work in progress, but we believe this is the right spot that we’d be at today.”
If passed, the budget would accelerate last year’s income tax cut. The original proposal gradually reduces the rate, currently 3.15%, to 2.9% by 2029 if the state meets certain revenue growth benchmarks. Under the House budget, it would decrease to 3% next year and 2.9% in 2026.
“We know, from all the data we have, that we’re in a good spot to make those decreases permanent,” Thompson said. “We believe that Hoosier taxpayers would be the best place to have additional dollars so they can spend those most wisely and improve their situation.”
The new schedule would result in a $470 million cut for Hoosiers over the next two years and a total of $1.6 billion in savings from now until 2030, according to the House budget presentation.
Senate Republicans have shown reticence to touch the tax code this year, however, pending results from a proposed study of Indiana’s tax system. Thompson said the senators are “wonderful people” and that he’s looking forward to discussions with them.
The House proposal also accounts for an additional $155 million in tax cuts over the two-year budget, including increased income tax deductions for homeowners and renters, for new parents and an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit.
As always, the largest portion of the state’s budget will go toward K-12 education – 48%, or more than $20 billion over the next two fiscal years. That’s an increase of almost $2 billion over the state’s last budget, $1.6 billion of which will go toward Indiana’s student funding formula. In basic terms, school systems receive money from the state based on how many children are enrolled and some socio-economic factors.
Included in that increase is the elimination of fees for textbooks and other curricular materials, a priority of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Perhaps the biggest proposed change to Indiana’s education system is the expansion of the voucher program. The House budget amendment would increase the eligibility for Choice Scholarships by eliminating the pathways currently required to qualify.
It would also raise the income threshold for vouchers to 400% from 300% of the Federal Free or Reduced Price Lunch Program level – meaning a family of four that earns less than about $220,000 per year would qualify, based on 2023-24 guidelines by the USDA.
Taken together, the changes could double Indiana’s spending on private school vouchers to about $600 million by 2025.
“We want those parents to have the best choice they can have with regard to where their children should go,” Thompson said. “All parents should have that. We’re optimistic what it’s going to do for families in finding the best spot for their children.”
As for calls from Democrats and some Republicans for increased oversight and accountability of schools that receive state funding, Thompson said accountability “falls with parents.”
“If they don’t produce, parents will walk away and go elsewhere,” Thompson said.
Although Holcomb last month called for a $347 million investment in public health, the House budget includes just $225 million: $75 million in the first year and $150 million in the second.
It also includes $10 million for regional mental health facility grants and another $1 million annually for child behavioral health services.
The budget amendment earmarks $500 million for a second round of funding for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI 2.0 – another major priority for the governor. Eligibility for the READI grants would be expanded to include projects that address mental and public health, housing infrastructure and broadband expansion.
Holcomb wanted a $300 million annual fund to help close deals with companies, but the House proposal comes in slightly below that. It would establish a one-time $500 million fund for the Indiana Economic Development Corp. along with a $150 million revolving fund for site acquisition.
The budget is balanced and would leave a small percentage of projected revenue for the state’s reserves – a “perfect spot,” Thompson said.
“We’re at about 2.8%, 2.9% of our total spend,” he said. “That’s kind of on the upper end … of what is recommended for states… If we have a downturn, the state has those reserves to take care of those ongoing expenses.”
The House Ways and Means plans to hear the budget amendment during its next meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.