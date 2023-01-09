INDIANAPOLIS – Democratic lawmakers responded Monday to their Republican colleagues’ 2023 plans, praising some proposals while attacking the supermajority for not going far enough.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, delivered a speech on the floor shortly after House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, gaveled the chamber into session for the first time this year.
GiaQuinta again offered support for some of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s agenda, including investments in public health.
The governor’s goal is “not only feasibility but also fundamental to make Indiana a healthy, thriving state that protects its citizens and can appeal to prospective residents,” GiaQuinta said. “Good health should be a Hoosier basic.”
GiaQuinta cited Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, who called on the state to improve its education and health care systems last year.
“A refusal to invest and engage will only drive businesses and opportunities away from our state,” the House Democratic leader said. “It is already happening. It’s time we invest in our people.”
Devoting more state funds to education and health care would be both ethical and a boon for developing a “21st-century” economy, GiaQuinta said.
Expanding child care in the state and investing in schools were both top priorities noted in the speech. He referenced Huston’s comments at an Indiana Chamber of Commerce event last November, as reported by WFYI, about the House GOP’s desire to “reinvent high school.”
“There’s been a lot of talk about reinventing our school systems. I think we may have a spelling mistake there,” GiaQuinta said. “It’s not time to reinvent; it’s time to reinvest in our schools.”
Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, delivered their own response shortly after the session’s brief first day concluded.
Taylor said his caucus’ top goal is to create an economy “that works for everyone, not just businesses.”
Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said the state’s business community is thriving and that it’s time to make bold investments and to spread the wealth to Hoosiers.
Melton also mentioned education spending, including the governor’s proposal to eliminate fees for textbooks and other materials.
“The Senate Democratic Caucus has carried this for a number of years,” Melton said, noting that Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, has introduced legislation on the topic in past years. “Statehouse Democrats have constantly fought for these types of issues.”
Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, said Indiana is a state full of child care deserts and said no counties in the state have sufficient toddler care.
She mentioned how important early childhood education is to educational outcomes later in life and said it is “desperately needed in a state where 20% of our students are not reading at the recommended level by third grade.”
“Indiana businesses cite lack of childcare as their biggest external workforce barrier,” Yoder said. “There are so many parents who need and want to work to support their families, to provide for their children, but can’t because they’re unable to find a trustworthy or affordable option to care for their child.”
Another top issue for Senate Democrats is paid family leave, Yoder said.
She also focused on health care in the state and commended some of the policies the Senate GOP proposed earlier in the day.
“While it seems a little late, we do welcome their help,” Yoder said.
She also talked about both the state’s poor metrics in many health-related areas and referenced the abortion ban passed by Republicans in the Statehouse last summer.
Yoder, who filed a bill that would allow abortion until 20 weeks, said her caucus is “fighting to protect Hoosiers’ freedom – or in some cases restore freedoms that were taken.”
Taylor also said Senate Democrats plan to introduce a bill to codify same-sex marriage and interracial marriage.