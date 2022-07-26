Abortion Indiana

Anti-abortion supporters try to cover a sign of an abortion rights supporter during an anti-abortion rally as the Indiana Senate Rules Committee met a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state during a hearing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

A bill that would ban abortion in almost all cases was narrowly passed Tuesday by the Indiana Senate Rules Committee.

Senate Bill 1 was approved by a 7-5 vote, with Republican state Sen. Mark Messmer joining the committee’s four Democratic members in voting against. The version passed Tuesday included three amendments approved by the committee.

The vote came after more than six hours of public testimony Monday and Tuesday. Sixty-one people spoke – a fraction of the nearly 300 who signed up to testify. None of them supported the bill.

The proposal now heads to the full Senate, where debate and more amendments are expected Thursday following a second reading of the legislation.

This story will be updated.

