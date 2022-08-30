A group of Indiana abortion providers filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state’s recently-passed near-total abortion ban.
The lawsuit challenges Senate Bill 1, which was passed by the state legislature during a special session and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this month.
It was filed by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Lawyering Project, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana and law firm WilmerHale on behalf of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Women’s Med Group Professional Corp, All-Options, Inc. and Dr. Amy Caldwell, an OB-GYN.
The lawsuit argues the abortion ban violates both the Indiana Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.
Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, said the suit argues SB 1 would violate the state Constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protections.
“From its very inception, the Indiana Constitution has protected the right to privacy,” Falk said in a statement. “Implicit in this right, is the right for a woman to make medical decisions regarding her own reproductive health.”
Dr. Martin Haskell is the medical director at Women’s Med, which operates a clinic in Indianapolis. He said the organization “has provided personalized, high-quality abortion care to Hoosiers for over twenty years.”
“Unlike Indiana politicians, our physicians are dedicated to the welfare of our patients, meeting them where they are with compassion and respect,” Haskell said in a statement. “Without a court order, we will no longer be able to provide this essential care to our patients. That is simply unacceptable.”
Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, said in a statement the organization is “to join this lawsuit today to try to put a stop to Indiana’s near-total abortion ban.”
“We told you we were going to keep fighting to ensure Hoosiers have abortion access in their own communities,” Hagstrom Miller said, “and we meant it.”
Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, which provides abortion services at its South Bend clinic, announced earlier this month it would be unable to remain open after the ban is implemented.
Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the CEO of the Planned Parenthood organization that covers Indiana, Rebecca Gibron, both released statements as well.
“Today, we are asking that the court does what Indiana lawmakers didn’t – protect Hoosiers’ constitutional rights,” McGill Johnson said. “Unless this ban is blocked, patients seeking abortion will be unable to access timely and potentially life-saving care in their own communities.”
Gibron said the organization will “never stop fighting” for access to reproductive healthcare.
Indiana Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Ganapini issued a statement in response to the announcement. She said the ban is “too extreme for our state” and called the lawsuit “a necessary step to prevent the dangerous consequences that will follow should Senate Bill 1 become law.”
If no injunction is issued, SB 1 will go into effect Sept. 15 and would ban almost all abortion services in the state with few exceptions.
Those exceptions include cases of rape or incest, with a 10-week time limit. SB 1 would also allow doctors to provide abortion services when the pregnancy threatens the life of or poses a “serious health risk” to the pregnant woman, as well as when the fetus is diagnosed with a lethal fetal anomaly within the first 20 weeks.
SB 1 also terminates the licensure of abortion clinics in the state, requiring all abortions to be performed at hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals. The bill would not ban Plan B and explicitly does not affect in vitro fertilization.
The bill does not include criminal penalties for women who receive abortion care, and it also doesn’t add any new criminal penalties for doctors. It does, however, require the state medical board to revoke the medical licenses of doctors who perform abortion in violation of Indiana law.