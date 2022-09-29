All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Thursday.
"We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22," Klutz said in a statement. "Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021 should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now."
More than 1.5 million checks were mailed, according to a news release.
Many taxpayers have received or will receive a $125 refund from the state's budget surplus, a process that began earlier this year. Eligible Hoosiers will also receive additional payments in the amount of $200 for individuals or $400 for those filing jointly.
The Indiana Department of Revenue notes the eligibility requirements for the two refunds are different. Although all who were eligible for the initial $125 payment qualify for the subsequent $200 refund, some who were not eligible for the first do qualify for the second.
In order to qualify, those Hoosiers "must have received Social Security benefits in calendar year 2022 and must not be claimed as a dependent on a 2022 Indiana income tax return," according to the Department of Revenue, and must file a 2022 Indiana resident tax return to claim the second refund before Jan. 1, 2024. For those taxpayers, the refund will come in the form of a $200 tax credit instead of a check or direct deposit.
In her statement, Klutz mentioned situations in which some Hoosiers may need help getting their automatic taxpayer refund.
"While most eligible recipients have received their refunds, we are aware that many need further assistance to claim it," Klutz said. "Due to the checks being issued from the 2020 Indiana tax return some recipients have passed away or moved and we are working to get those checks reissued to the proper name and address."
If a recipient is deceased, the living spouse or executor must file a "Distributee's Affidavit for Disposition of Estates SF# 49377" with the auditor's office, the release states, including a copy of a death certificate.
Also, for those who receive a check that couldn't be deposited "due to blurriness or printer error," those recipients must file an "Affidavit for Lost or Not Received Warrant SF#42850."
For those who received a joint check but have since divorced, recipients can mail the check along with a request to divide the refund to the Indiana Department of Revenue, Attn: Non-Responsible Spouse, at PO Box 7202, Indianapolis, IN 46207.
Finally, the auditor's office notes that those who qualify for a refund but have not received a check or direct deposit to wait to contact the Department of Revenue after Nov. 1.