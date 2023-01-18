The head of Indiana’s Chamber of Commerce hopes lawmakers will spend more time this session on policies that will move the state forward and less on “peripheral social issues.”
Kevin Brinegar, the chamber’s president and CEO, reflected Tuesday morning on the first week of this year’s legislative session and explained the organization’s stance on several bills.
“If I’ve learned anything over all those years,” Brinegar said, “it’s that the most valuable and scarce resource that the General Assembly has when they’re in session, in particular, is how they choose to spend their time.”
He wants lawmakers to focus on areas where Indiana is at a competitive disadvantage compared to other states.
The chamber, which advocates for Indiana businesses, is “highly aligned” with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s agenda. Brinegar said he’s encouraged by the governor’s plan for a new round of funding for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, also known as READI 2.0, a plan House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, has already voiced support for.
Brinegar said the state chamber is pleased with proposals such as House Bill 1007, which would establish a state energy plan, and Senate Bill 2, which would allow federal taxes on pass-through businesses to be fully deductible on state returns.
Deductions for owners and shareholders of pass-through companies — where the business income tax is paid on those individuals’ income tax returns — were capped at $10,000 by the 2017 federal tax law.
“This legislation would be essentially a work-around, allowing those small business owners and shareholders to fully deduct,” Brinegar said. “That would save our small businesses an estimated $50 million a year.”
While he said the national chamber hopes the federal government will pass a unified data privacy law, Brinegar said there should be ground rules in the meantime and supports the bill filed by Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne.
“We think we’re at a point where we and other interested parties can be very supportive of Sen. Brown’s bill,” he said.
As for the tax commission proposed by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, Brinegar said it’s not feasible to eliminate the tax without replacing that revenue. The chamber’s position on eliminating the individual income tax is that it “depends on what you replace it with,” Brinegar said.
“Eliminating the income tax is appealing because it becomes attractive to folks to want to live and work in that state, particularly if you can marry it up with warmer weather throughout the year like they have in Florida and Texas,” Brinegar said. “It may not be as appealing in Indiana, where they haven’t repealed winter yet.”
One bill the Chamber of Commerce opposes is Senate Bill 7. Proposed by Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, the bill would ban non-compete clauses for physicians and would eliminate referral bonuses for doctors.
Brinegar thinks the bill will be a controversial issue and said the chamber is generally opposed to prohibitions on non-competes. Noting there are also other bills that affect employers’ contracts, he said one lobbyist described it as the “war on contract rights.”
“While we understand and appreciate the goal of that legislation,” Brinegar said of SB 7, “it’s not something we could support at this time.”