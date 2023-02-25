Leo Ryan went to the Indiana Statehouse this week to testify against a bill that would stop doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender teenagers like him.
“It’s hard to imagine waking up in the wrong body every day. It’s hard to imagine that – and we don’t have to imagine that,” Ryan told lawmakers Wednesday.
The 17-year-old has been receiving hormone therapy for the past two years. Before starting the process, he was awkward, quiet and introverted. Now, he feels more confident.
He explained that the road to getting that care as a minor is already difficult, and the decision to medically transition isn’t one he took lightly.
“You don’t go to Kroger and get testosterone over the counter,” Ryan said. “I was in therapy for two years before I started testosterone.”
If Senate Bill 480 becomes law, Ryan and other trans Hoosier minors would no longer be able to access hormone therapy – or any other gender-affirming care – in the state. The bill, authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, would make it illegal for doctors to provide puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender confirmation surgery to anyone younger than 18.
What is involved with gender-affirming care?
Early gender-affirming care is crucial for the health and well-being of transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The term nonbinary refers to those whose gender identity falls outside the traditional gender binary of female or male.
Puberty blockers pause the body’s release of sex hormones during puberty, according to the Mayo Clinic, hormones that can cause, for example, girls to develop breasts and boys’ voices to deepen. Those changes can cause “intense distress” for gender-nonconforming children.
Hormone replacement therapy involves taking sex hormones – estrogen or testosterone – to help develop secondary sex characteristics, according to the Mayo Clinic. The treatment is typically given from early adolescence onward, according to HHS experts.
Gender confirmation surgery, which a Reuters report found is uncommon in patients younger than 18, refers to several different types of procedures. According to the Cleveland Clinic, those include surgeries to make a person’s face look more feminine or more masculine, to remove or enhance breast tissue and to “transform and reconstruct” a person’s genitalia.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Johnson called the procedures unproven and said that a minor can’t understand the “weight and permanency of the decisions.”
Testimony
Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, tried to limit testimony on the bill to about an hour for those on each side during Wednesday’s hearing held by the Health and Provider Services Committee he chairs. Opponents of SB 480 spoke first, including Ryan and other trans youth who would be directly affected by the bill.
Killian Provence, 16, said he isn’t receiving gender-affirming care but “would love to be able to have that opportunity.” Provence, like Ryan and numerous others who testified during the hearing, didn’t disclose his Indiana hometown.
“This bill will forcibly detransition those of us who are already lucky enough to get the care that we need,” he said. “We are kids and we shouldn’t be trying to save our own lives, our friends’ and families’ lives.”
Some parents of trans children also spoke against SB 480.
Nathaniel and Beth Clawson have spoken out before against bills at the Statehouse that would affect their 10-year-old trans daughter. They both delivered emotional testimony Wednesday against the bill.
“Please do not ban the affirming care that our daughter will rely on to live a happy life,” Beth Clawson said. “Please give her a chance at a happy childhood. Please respect our rights as parents to make private medical decisions with our doctors.”
Some supporters of SB 480 were people who had detransitioned – those who had previously received some level of gender-affirming care but who later stopped or reversed that treatment. Most said they had undergone gender confirmation surgery, although none of those surgeries took place in Indiana. All but one person received the surgeries while they were adults.
Prisha Mosley said she received a mastectomy at age 18 in North Carolina. She testified about mental illnesses she had as a child, including borderline personality disorder and anorexia.
“My parents were lied to and manipulated by the same therapists and by my doctors,” Mosley said. “They were told to choose between a dead daughter and a living son.”
Mosley also told lawmakers about the pain she’s experienced, as well as the side effects of taking testosterone. The medical system has “abandoned me,” she said.
During the hearing, Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, mentioned peer-reviewed research that shows the number of those who detransition is low. In response, Sen. Johnson said those studies are “low quality” and “just not backed by quality science.”
One major study, conducted in Sweden over 50 years from 1960 to 2010, looked at 767 people who applied for “legal and surgical sex reassignment.” Of the 681 who were approved and underwent the procedure, 2.2% said they regretted it.
A 2015 survey of 27,715 people in the United States showed that 8% of respondents said they’d detransitioned at some point, although a majority of that 8% only did so temporarily; 0.4% of respondents said they detransitioned because they “realized that gender transition was not for them.”
Doctors weigh in
Dr. Rachel Katzenellenbogen works at Riley Children’s Health, an Indianapolis children’s hospital that offers what it describes as the only gender health program in Indiana. She described the care her hospital offers and emphasized that the clinic does not perform gender confirmation surgery on patients younger than 18 and no choices are made without adult consent.
Other medical professionals spoke against the bill including Dr. Lauren Bell, who testified on behalf of Indiana’s chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“Denying access to gender-affirming care can have significant consequences for the mental health of transgender and gender diverse youth,” Bell said, adding that studies show trans youth have higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicide attempts.
Bell also noted that the nation’s major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, support gender affirming care. A doctor from the Indiana State Medical Association said the organization believes health care decisions should be made between a doctor and a patient.
Some doctors testified in favor of the bill, including area physician Dr. Justin Ritonya, who said he came to the Statehouse Wednesday as a “Christian, husband, father and physician” and called gender-affirming care for adults “barbaric and evil.” He said medical organizations like those cited by Bell have become “politicized into compromising their oaths to do no harm.”
“People unfortunate enough to undergo these procedures are no closer to becoming the gender they purportedly feel,” Ritonya said. “They are the same gender they were born and always will be.”
Ritonya also claimed children are being “groomed” into gender-affirming care, that gender clinics perform mass experimentation on children and that the recent increase in diagnoses of gender dysphoria shows it’s a “social contagion.”
Another Fort Wayne physician, Dr. Andrew Mullally, testified in favor of SB 480 and told the committee that despite support for gender-affirming care from most major organizations, he believes the vast majority of the medical community is skeptical.
Mullally, who in past sessions has been outspoken about his opposition to abortion, said any reported benefits are unproven assertions. In response to a question from Yoder, Mullally said he uses the American Medical Association’s guidelines in other areas of his practice “when they get it right – which is becoming fewer and fewer times.”
As for peer-reviewed studies that show the efficacy of gender-affirming care, he said that “ ‘peer-reviewed’ means very little in this world because there’s really no strong evidence.”
Another notable group whose representative spoke to support the ban is the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian nonprofit designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Along with its recent support of bills like SB 480, the organization has also fought against abortion and same-sex marriage.
What’s next?
The Health and Provider Services Committee approved SB 480 by an 8-3 vote following testimony Wednesday. Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, joined two Democrats – Yoder and Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary – in opposition.
Before voting, Becker noted that most of the bill’s support came from people who don’t live in Indiana and expressed concern about how the legislation would affect Hoosier parents’ rights to decide what’s best for their children.
The bill now moves to second reading in the Senate, where next week it will be open to amendments. After that, it will move to third reading – a vote of the full Senate, where the bill already has 17 Republican co-authors.
If SB 480 passes the Senate, the process would start again with a committee hearing in the House.