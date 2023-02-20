A House committee amended and approved a bill Monday that would ban schools from teaching K-3 students about “human sexuality."
It would also require teachers to tell parents if their child wants to change their names or pronouns.
Authored by Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, House Bill 1608’s original language included a prohibition on K-3 education regarding topics including gender roles, gender identity and sexual orientation. Before discussion on the bill began Monday morning, she introduced an amendment replacing that language with a single term: “human sexuality.”
Davis said HB 1608’s goal is to support transparency and parents’ rights, “which couldn’t get dropped at the classroom door.”
“Parents know what’s best for their children, and their authority should not be superseded by teachers and school administrators…” Davis said. “By allowing our schools to instruct our young, elementary age students in sexuality, it creates an unacceptable intrusion into the parent-child relationship and would be inconsistent with the traditional presumption of parental competence and good intention.”
However, critics of the bill said “human sexuality” is a broad term and could ban references to LGBTQ people. Katie Blair, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, said HB 1608 is part of a “nationwide wave” of laws singling out LGBTQ people and their families.
“This is also not about teaching sex ed,” Blair said in a statement after the hearing. “If it were, HB 1608 would explicitly name sex education. Instead, Indiana legislators are using a broad, undefined term, ‘human sexuality,’ to ultimately erase conversations about LGBTQ Hoosiers.”
Blair also said a second new section of the bill would force teachers and school administrators to act as the “gender police.”
That amendment, approved 9-4 along party lines by the Republican-controlled House Education Committee, was introduced by Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend. It resembles several other measures introduced this session by GOP lawmakers and includes three key components.
First, it would mandate that school employees can’t call a student a name, pronoun or other word “that is inconsistent with the student’s sex” without their parent’s written permission at the beginning of the year, unless the student is an adult or an emancipated minor.
Second, the amended bill would require schools to notify a parent if a student requests that kind of change in name or pronoun.
Third, it would prohibit schools from disciplining an employee who insists on using a student’s legal name — even if the student and parent both request a change in name or pronouns.
Teshka said his amendment supports “parental rights.”
“I think the fundamental thing here — as a parent of a couple of young kids — that we’re requesting is that no adult keep a secret with a child that’s not theirs,” Teshka said.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a Democrat who also works as teacher in Terre Haute, brought up nicknames that could be seen as inconsistent with a child’s sex assigned at birth, such as a girl named Christina asking to go by the name Chris. Teshka said that would not be affected by the law.
“We know what we’re talking about here,” he said. “We’re not talking about Christine to Chris or Jacob to Jake, and that’s very clear in the text here.”
Teshka also said the bill’s allowance for teachers to not abide by a student and parent’s wishes is out of concerns for a teacher’s First Amendment rights. He said requiring teachers to go along with those requests would be an example of the state compelling speech.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, said in response that he doesn’t believe “indecent behavior,” such as insisting on using a different name for a child, is part of free speech.
“We don’t need the bill,” DeLaney said. “We need to let our teachers run their classrooms.”
A third amendment, also approved along party lines, made it so the bill applies to only public and charter schools, excluding voucher schools or others that receive state funds.
Of the more than 40 people who testified, most opposed the legislation. Many more could be heard chanting and protesting outside the House chamber, and a few vocal protestors were removed from the gallery after shouting during testimony.
Emma Vosicky, director of social services agency Gender Nexus, said the bill will prevent teachers and students from being their whole selves at school. Vosicky, a lesbian and a trans woman, added that the bill will drive LGBTQ people back into the closet.
Another opponent of HB 1608 is H.R. Jung, executive director of South Bend’s LGBTQ Center, who said if the bill was passed when he was still a music teacher, he would’ve quit. Jung also talked about the bigotry he saw growing up as a gay child in Tipton.
“This is the world that bills like HB 1608 will drag kids back into,” Jung said. “Just because we didn’t want to talk about the things didn’t stop us from becoming them. It did stop many of us from growing up and becoming adults — because many of us chose to kill ourselves.”
One supporter of the bill was Paula Davis, who spoke on behalf of Moms for Liberty’s nine Indiana chapters. Davis described herself as a mother of three and an educator.
“This is not about whether or not I agree with homosexual lifestyle,” Davis said. “This is about my right as a parent to guarantee my children are not being told the morals and values of their parents are wrong. (It’s about) guaranteeing that my children do not have an educator introduce them to a topic that I do not believe should be discussed outside of my presence.”
Monday’s committee hearing is the first step for HB 1608. It now heads to the House floor and, if passed by the full House, would need approval from the Senate as well.