Indiana Democrats on Thursday called on Gov. Eric Holcomb to follow President Joe Biden’s lead and pardon Hoosiers who were arrested for simple marijuana possession.
“Your move, Gov. Holcomb,” the Indiana Senate Democratic caucus tweeted within an hour of Biden’s major announcement of pardons for “all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana,” a move that will affect thousands of Americans.
“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said in a statement. “Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities.”
Biden also urged governors to do the same for state-level offenses. Presidents and governors are able to issue pardons without legislative approval.
“Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana,” Biden said, “no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.”
Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said in a statement that his party is asking Holcomb “to set aside his politics and follow the president’s lead – as he’d previously promised.
Holcomb, who said in 2019 that he used marijuana while in college, told Indianapolis TV station WTHR last year he’s open to marijuana decriminalization and said he doesn’t “think having possession of small amounts should ruin your life.”
The governor also said then that he can’t support marijuana legalization until the drug is legal at the federal level.
Holcomb, who is in Switzerland for an economic development trip, has not commented on the president’s announcement.
Biden’s announcement fulfilled a campaign pledge and is seen as beginning the process of potentially loosening federal classification of the drug. But Biden didn’t go as far as saying marijuana possession should be legalized in the U.S.
State Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, tweeted that the time to legalize marijuana “was a long time ago.”
“After President Biden’s move to pardon federal cannabis convictions,” Taylor said, “I hope (that) our state makes real progress next session on decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana, and finally responding to the will of Hoosier voters.”
The announcement marks Biden’s reckoning with the impact of 1994 crime legislation, which he supported, that increased arrest and incarceration rates for drug crimes, particularly for Black and Latino people.
The Department of Justice is working to devise a process for those covered by Biden’s pardon to receive a certificate of pardon, which they can show to potential employers and others as needed.
Taylor said Black people are 3.65 times more likely to be arrested for possessing the drug than white people despite using it at the same rate, making it a criminal justice issue.
State Rep. Robin Shackleford, chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, commended Biden for his policies and joined her party’s call for Holcomb to follow suit.
“No one should be denied a quality of life – or freedom from life behind bars – simply because they were caught with marijuana,” the Indianapolis Democrat said. “This is the just and humane thing to do, and I urge Gov. Eric Holcomb to follow President Biden’s example by pardoning all Hoosiers in local jails and state prisons for marijuana possession.”
In addition to the pardons, Biden also announced he has asked the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Attorney General to review marijuana’s “schedule” under federal law. Currently, it is classified at the highest level, Schedule I – the same level as substances like heroin.
Biden’s statement noted that marijuana is classified at a higher level than drugs “that are driving our overdose epidemic” including fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are both Schedule II.
Despite the significant changes to the federal approach to marijuana, Biden said that “important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and under-age sales should stay in place.”
The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.
Indiana’s legislature held a study committee on the possibility of marijuana legalization last month.
According to the Marijuana Policy Project, the state is one of 19 states that imposes jail time for simple marijuana possession. It is currently punishable by 180 days and a maximum fine of $1,000 for the first offense, while those with prior drug offenses can face longer sentences and higher fines.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.