Indiana Governor State of the State Address The Journal Gazette Jan 10, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Governor Eric J. Holcomb will deliver his 7th State of the State address on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. from the Indiana Statehouse. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch Gov. Eric Holcomb deliver the 2023 State of State Address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man sentenced to probation for sexual battery of 17-year-old JK O'Donnell's pergola plan proves contentious Handel's Homemade Ice Cream plans shop on Illinois Road 23-year-old identified as victim in fatal New Year's crash in Fort Wayne First mayoral candidate files, seeks Democratic nomination Stocks Market Data by TradingView