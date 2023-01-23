Despite bipartisan opposition from the entire Allen County delegation, the Indiana House of Representatives passed a bill Monday that could eliminate the few remaining township assessors’ offices.
House Bill 1035, which was approved in the House by a 61-37 vote, would put the question of whether to keep assessors, such as Wayne Township’s, up to a vote on the November 2024 general election ballot. The referendum would be open to all voters in a county, not just those in the affected township.
The question that would appear on the ballot focuses on the cost of the positions: “Shall the county discontinue paying for the cost of township assessors in the county?” Below the question it would note that if a majority of voters vote “yes,” the position would be abolished and if a majority vote “no,” the office would continue to operate.
Wayne Township is the only township in Allen County that has an assessor’s office and is only one of 13 remaining in Indiana. Wayne Township Assessor Beverly Zuber said it boggles her mind that the legislature is revisiting the issue.
“The voters have already voted on this,” Zuber said.
A 2006 law put a similar question on the ballot in 2008 — though in that election, only residents of each township were allowed to vote whether to retain their assessor. Voters in Aboite, St. Joseph and nearly every other township across the state chose to abolish the positions, but voters in Wayne and 12 other townships voted to keep the offices open.
“I don’t know why it keeps coming back, but it’s a disservice to the voters who’ve already made this choice,” Zuber said. “The fact that they want the vote to be county-wide, those property owners county-wide, three-fourths of them don’t have skin in the game.”
The Wayne Township Trustee earns a salary of $78,339. Zuber said the change wouldn't save taxpayers money and may ultimately cost more. If the bill passes and Allen County votes to eliminate the position, that job and others in the office would still exist, just under the umbrella of the county assessor.
“My pay is salaried. If we went under the county, I would go onto the pay grid along with all of the other employees, all the other staff," Zuber said. "Once I go onto the grid, I’m no longer salaried (and) longevity kicks in … so I’d get a nice raise, along with my chief deputy who would be in the same boat.”
While HB 1035 enjoyed broad support from Republicans, every Allen County lawmaker regardless of party voted against the bill. Fort Wayne-area Republican lawmakers did return requests for comment on the bill Monday.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said the legislature is looking for solutions to a “nonexistent problem” and called the Wayne Township Assessor’s office a trusted government service.
“Local control is touted by my colleagues across the aisle until they don’t get their way,” GiaQuinta said in a statement. “The Republican supermajority who represents few township assessors wants to undo the will of voters.”
Freshman Rep. Kyle Miller, D-Fort Wayne, also spoke out against the bill and said it’s an attempt to erode township-level government.
“These services should be provided to citizens at the level of government closest to the people, township government,” Miller said in a statement. “If we continue to erode township government, I fear that the critical services provided by the Wayne Township Trustee's office are next on the chopping block.”
The bill will now head to the Senate.