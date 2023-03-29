A House committee approved two controversial changes to Indiana’s criminal justice system on Wednesday, including a resolution that would restrict Hoosiers’ right to bail.
The House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code also passed Senate Bill 284, which would create a procedure for appointing a special prosecutor in instances where a local prosecutor is deemed noncompliant.
The vote to pass Senate Joint Resolution 1, which would amend the state’s constitution, saw members of both parties on both sides of the ledger.
After an amendment in the committee, SJR 1 would direct judges to withhold bail if a prosecutor provides “clear and convincing evidence” that the accused poses a “substantial risk” to the public. Under the state’s current constitution, people accused of any crime other than murder or treason have a right to bail.
Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, authored the resolution and said Wednesday it would allow judges to consider public safety when setting bail. He noted that several other states restrict the right to bail and that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t guarantee that right.
Many organizations’ representatives testified on SJR 1. Proponents included police organizations, including the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police and the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police.
Critics raised concerns that the resolution could exacerbate existing racial inequities in the justice system, and some pointed to laws that already allow for pre-trial limits on defendants, including setting high bail, home detention and no-contact orders.
Mike Cunningham from the Indiana State Bar Association said SJR 1 is vague and doesn’t limit the offenses it could apply to. He warned that it could apply to low-level misdemeanors and could even be used for political purposes.
SJR 1 passed by a 7-5 vote. Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, joined most Republicans in support of the constitutional amendment. Reps. Lorissa Sweet, R-Wabash, and Jennifer Meltzer, R-Shelbyville, joined the committee’s three other Democrats in opposition.
If the amended resolution is approved by the House and Senate, it would need to be approved by the General Assembly again in 2025 before being placed on the ballot for Hoosiers to vote on during the 2026 general election.
The committee also amended SB 284, adding a provision that would establish a prosecutor review board and a special prosecutor unit within the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council. Under the amended bill, the three-person board would determine upon request whether a special prosecutor is necessary to prosecute cases in which the local prosecutor hasn’t brought charges.
That change removes language from the original bill that specified the law would apply to instances in which a local prosecutor chose not to bring charges for certain crimes.
Courtney Curtis, assistant executive director at the state prosecuting attorneys council, cited a recent case in which a federal judge found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated state and federal law by suspending a local prosecutor. According to Reuters, the prosecutor alleged DeSantis suspended him after he signed a statement promising not to criminalize reproductive health decisions last summer.
Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said the amendment softens the bill but creates other problems. He worried it could allow some officials to impose their prosecutorial approach on others.
SB 284 ultimately passed the Republican-controlled committee on a 9-4 party-line vote.