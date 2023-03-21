A ban on gender-affirming health care for minors moved one step closer to becoming law Tuesday when a House committee approved the bill after four hours of testimony.
Senate Bill 480, authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, was approved by an 8-5 vote with one Republican joining the House Public Health Committee’s four Democrats in opposition.
The bill would prohibit physicians from providing gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgery. It passed the Senate by a 36-12 vote last month and now heads to the full House floor.
While introducing his bill, Dr. Johnson reiterated his belief that minors cannot understand the consequences of the decision to transition and that informed consent in those cases is impossible.
Many of the 50 who testified Tuesday also talked at SB 480’s Senate committee hearing in February, though some spoke on the bill for the first time.
Silver Farrell, a 14-year-old trans boy, spoke against the bill. Farrell talked about the hate he’s experienced at school, including slurs, name-calling and death threats.
“I never thought the government – grown adults – would turn into my middle school bullies,” he said.
Jeanne Smith, 71, said although she didn’t have the words for it, she knew she was trans at age 5. However, she hid her gender identity until she was 55.
Smith, a Bloomington business owner, also opposed SB 480. She compared the recent increase in people identifying as transgender to the increase in left-handedness after people like her wife, who is Catholic, stopped being disciplined in school for writing with their left hands.
“In society, we’re doing the same thing to transgender people,” she said. “We’ve always been here.”
Two Fort Wayne residents also testified on the bill, one on each side.
Peter Scaer, a pastor and professor at Concordia Theological Seminary, supported SB 480 and cited a book that described gender dysphoria as “spreading now like a social contagion.” He compared people identifying as transgender to people who are goth and dress in all-black.
Transitioning, Scaer claimed, is a way for people to fit in, to get attention or to escape a difficult situation.
“Drugs and surgery will never be able to turn a boy into a girl or a girl into a boy,” Scaer said. “Male and female are written into our every chromosome.”
Dr. Tony GiaQuinta, a pediatrician with Parkview Health, spoke against the bill on behalf of the Indiana chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He said SB 480 would interfere with a physician’s ability to provide “evidence-based, age-appropriate care.”
“This is not a new practice,” GiaQuinta said. “Evidence-based standards on gender-affirming care have existed for decades, and the nation’s leading health organizations – including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and more – they support it.”
Following four hours of testimony, the Public Health Committee did not consider any amendments to SB 480, although changes could come on second reading in the House.
Rep. Ann Vermillion, R-Marion, was the lone Republican vote against SB 480 and voiced support for people who testified both for and against the bill. Vermillion said doesn’t feel like the committee is getting the full picture and suggested the legislature spend more time studying the topic before deciding.
“I just think we need to be legislating with facts. I think we need to listen and not act,” Vermillion said. “I think we need to listen to our Hoosier children and their parents; the medical and mental health professionals.
“I think we need to listen when I don’t like what I’m hearing. I think I need to – myself included – listen to facts that contradict my research and my religious beliefs.”