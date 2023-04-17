Several major health care bills passed the Indiana House on Monday, the last day for final votes in the chamber.
Senate Bill 1, which addresses mental health, passed by a 96-3 vote. The bill would expand the network of behavioral health centers around the state, establish an Indiana behavioral health commission and create a toll-free help line “to provide confidential emotional support and referrals to behavioral health resources.”
The state’s behavioral health commission estimated last year that untreated mental illness costs Indiana $4.2 billion each year and Senate Republicans labeled the bill a priority early in the session.
Other bills also received broad bipartisan support, including Senate Bill 4. Another priority bill, SB 4 would help modernize state and local health departments, providing millions of dollars in additional funding. However, both House and Senate Republicans’ budget proposals include $225 million, less than the $347 million requested by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The House passed SB 4 by a 78-21 vote. Although all present Democrats voted for the bill, several Republicans voted no, including Fort Wayne Rep. Bob Morris.
Senate Bill 7, which addresses noncompete clauses in doctors’ contracts, passed 81-17. A House committee narrowed its scope from the original bill introduced by Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne.
As amended, SB 7 would now prevent employers from enforcing a noncompete agreement if a physician was terminated without cause, if the doctor terminates their own employment for cause or if both parties have fulfilled their contractual obligations. It also prohibits noncompete agreements for primary care physicians.
The House passed several other bills, including Senate Bill 242, which would prevent local floodplain administrators from using state floodplain mapping data when reviewing permits in or near a floodplain. Multiple Democratic lawmakers raised concerns that SB 242 would block the usage of new technologies to best address flooding concerns.
“Let’s just put it on pause for two years and look at what the drainage task force can do,” Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, said before the vote. He added that property owners are suffering and change is needed.
SB 391, another proposal that has caused controversy, requires public schools in four large counties – Marion, Lake, Vanderburgh and St. Joseph – to share revenue with charter schools. It would also phase out the “$1 law” that requires public schools to sell unused buildings to charter schools for $1 – but only if a public school district shares its referendum dollars with charters.
Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, called it an undemocratic law that singles out certain counties. DeLaney and Rep. Renee Pack, D-Indianapolis, both noted that counties affected have the highest numbers of minority residents in the state. Pack said SB 391 isn’t equitable legislation.
“Is it a coincidence that they’re in those counties?” DeLaney said. “I think not.”
Despite Democratic opposition, SB 391 passed 64-33.
Senate Bill 325 passed 97-1 and would redefine what qualifies as a homestead for the state’s homestead tax exemption. According to the bill’s fiscal note, it would cause a $17.5 million reduction in revenue statewide in 2025, including a $271,000 reduction in Allen County.
Sen. Travis Holdman’s bill to establish a task force to review Indiana’s tax system passed unanimously. Senate Bill 3 directs the task force to submit its findings and recommendations by Dec. 1 and could be the first step for Republicans toward eliminating the state’s income tax.
Senate Bill 486 was the last to pass the House Monday. It was approved 63-36, although Democrats spoke against Senate Bill 486 and members of the Indiana State Teachers Association came to the Statehouse to show their opposition.
SB 486 has several components, including the removal of certain teacher trainings. The part that unions took exception with is the elimination of a requirement that school administrators discuss teachers’ concerns. Under the bill, school officials would no longer have to discuss any issues, such as class sizes and curriculum, with educators.
Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, said the bill treats educators as professionals by trusting them to communicate as partners, not adversaries. However, Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, said the bill would throw out a 50-year-old rule.
“The key to any relationship is communication,” Pfaff said. “With this bill, communication becomes optional.”
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, said the bill is part of an ongoing union-busting effort from Republicans in the Statehouse.
“If this body doesn’t not listen to you, take your fight to the courts,” Smith said to the teachers in attendance. “And if the courts don’t listen to you, I’ll join you in taking the fight to the streets.”