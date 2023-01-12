Schools, health care and economic development are the centerpiece of the agenda Indiana House Republicans announced Thursday.
However, many of those budget items don’t yet have price tags.
A news release from House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, indicated support for “significant investments” in mental healthcare programs, a “record investment” in education and the possible expansion of the state’s school voucher program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for a $1.1 billion increase to K-12 public school funding and $160 million annually to eliminate textbook fees, but support from Republican lawmakers has been tepid so far.
Huston said one of his caucus’ main priorities is fiscal responsibility.
“Taxpayers expect and deserve to have a state government that takes care of its needs, saves for a rainy day and invests in the future, and that's exactly what we'll continue to deliver,” Huston said in a statement.
The one figure the Republican leader committed to is another $500 million for economic development to launch a new round of funding through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI 2.0.
Huston announced those budgetary plans and several other priority bills at a news conference Thursday.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta criticized the House GOP agenda in a brief statement, calling the supermajority’s ideas “stale.”
“Over a decade of Republican policy and underinvestment has left our people, our most precious resource, with historic public health and education crises,” the Fort Wayne Democrat said. “Those same policies are not going to lead us out of 10 years of wandering in the desert.”
The Republican agenda includes:
Health care
Huston said he’s disappointed by the lack of steps taken by insurers and nonprofit hospitals to address Indiana’s high healthcare costs, an issue two House bills aim to address.
House Bills 1003 and 1004 would result in increased transparency, accountability and competition in health care, he said.
Changes in HB 1004 include barring some nonprofit hospitals from entering into noncompete agreements with physicians and requiring nonprofit hospitals to submit data on items including prices and revenue.
Meanwhile, HB 1003 would create tax credits for companies that adopt health reimbursement arrangements instead of providing traditional health plans for employees.
Another health-related measure, House Bill 1006, would allow the judicial system to place people with mental health conditions in hospitals instead of jails.
ESG
The House GOP also took aim at “Environmental, Social and Governance” investing, often referred to as ESG.
According to the financial education nonprofit CFA Institute, investors analyze certain aspects — which can include factors such as labor standards, pollution, board composition and more — to see the bigger picture before investing in a company. Those are factors included in ESG considerations.
“Investors are increasingly applying these non-financial factors as part of their analysis process to identify material risks and growth opportunities,” the CFA Institute states.
House Bill 1008, introduced by Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, would bar fiduciaries from considering non-financial factors when making investments involving the state’s public pension system. Huston’s news release said the bill ensures those investments would be focused on maximizing returns, “not political and social issues.”
Work-based learning
An education-centric idea is put forth in House Bill 1002. It expands work-related opportunities in schools and would allow certain types of work-based learning to count toward high school graduation requirements.
The bill also would require high school juniors and seniors to meet with an employer or labor organization “to discuss current and future career opportunities and the necessary education levels for various careers.”
“Whether our high school graduates want to further their education or enter the workforce, they've got to be ready to hit the ground running,” Huston said. “We need to align our local employers’ needs with our students' needs.”
Other priorities
House Bill 1005 establishes a new program and a fund through which cities would be able to apply for loans to build new housing developments. The state, including northeast Indiana, has a housing shortage.
Another measure, House Bill 1007, creates a commission that analyzes the reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability of energy plans submitted by electric utility providers.
Finally, House Bill 1009 would allow child support to be ordered starting at conception rather than at birth.