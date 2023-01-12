The agenda announced Thursday by Indiana House Republicans includes funding for schools, health and economic development.
However, many of those budget items don’t yet have price tags.
A news release from House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, indicated support for “significant investments” in mental health programs, a “record investment” in K-12 education and the possible expansion of the state’s voucher program.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has called for a $1.1 billion increase to public school funding and $160 million annually to eliminate textbook fees, but support from Republican lawmakers has been tepid so far.
Huston said one of his caucus’ main priorities is fiscal responsibility.
“Taxpayers expect and deserve to have a state government that takes care of its needs, saves for a rainy day and invests in the future, and that's exactly what we'll continue to deliver,” Huston said.
The one figure the Republican leader committed to is another $500 million for economic development to launch a new round of funding through the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI 2.0.
Huston announced those budgetary plans and several other priority bills at a news conference Thursday.
This story will be updated later.