The Indiana House of Representatives will meet this week to debate a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state.
Speaker Todd Huston today assigned Senate Bill 1 — the abortion ban narrowly approved by the Senate last week — to the House Committee on Courts and Criminal Code.
Huston has also assigned Senate Bill 2, which would provide additional funding for families, to the House Committee on Ways and Means.
Both committee meetings will be held Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. The Criminal Code Committee will meet in the House chamber, while the Ways and Means Committee will meet in Room 404.
The House will hear public testimony on the bills during those meetings. Those who would like to testify can sign up (http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022ss1/committees/courts_and_criminal_code_0300) online beginning at midnight Tuesday. During Senate hearing on SB 1, 61 people spoke on the bill — a fraction of the nearly 300 who signed up to testify — and none of them supported the abortion ban as written.
According to the committee, check-in at the Statehouse will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and written testimony will be accepted by email at SB1@iga.in.gov until 1 p.m.
Thousands of activists from both sides of the debate over abortion access came to the state capitol last week to make their voices heard. That is likely to continue this week as abortion rights groups plan to rally again inside the Statehouse on Tuesday.