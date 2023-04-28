Lawmakers passed Indiana’s next budget and several other bills in the early-morning hours Friday, bringing this year’s legislative session to a close.
Negotiations over the $44.6 billion-dollar biennial budget heated back up Thursday after school leaders raised concerns about the amount of funding directed toward the state’s public schools.
The final budget includes about $300 million more for K-12 education compared to the previous budget proposal. The increase is offset by a reduction in the amount paid toward the pre-1996 teacher pension debt.
“There’s always a glitch at the end, but I think the glitch this time was caused by a problem that the majority, unfortunately, oversold what was in the budget,” said Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis.
DeLaney was referring to attempts to combine increases to private and charter school funding with funding increases for public schools. That voucher expansion, which brings the state close to a universal voucher system, drew criticism from Democrats throughout the session. They argued the increased funding takes precious taxpayer dollars away from public education.
Democrats, including Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, D-Fishers, also took aim at the funding levels for health care included in the budget. Garcia Wilburn said the budget doesn’t provide adequate funding for community mental health services and has let down families affected by those concerns. The line item for a new mental health bill was set at $50 million annually.
Rep. Jeff Thompson, R-Lizton, said in an earlier meeting, however, that he disagrees with the assertion that the budget underfunds mental health services.
“There are varying opinions on what is ample,” Thompson said.
One Senate Republican, Evansville’s Vaneta Becker, spoke and voted against the budget. She criticized several parts of the bill, including the voucher expansion and health care funding.
“This is a budget that allows the rich to get richer and the poor to get poorer,” Becker said.
Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, said he feels his party has been left out of the process at times. He and other Democrats characterized the budget as a missed opportunity.
“This is a budget that I’m extremely disappointed in,” Porter said. “This is a budget that we really could have done better.”
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, made a rare floor speech and said he’s proud to support the budget. The state is heading in the right direction, and many signs point to the success of his party’s plans, he said.
“I love the results that we’re getting,” Huston said.
Although Democrats in both chambers voted against the budget, it easily passed both chambers. The bill, House Bill 1001, passed the House 70-27 a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday and passed the Senate 39-10 just before 2:30 a.m.
The budget – and the dozens of other bills passed this week before the legislature adjourned – now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb to sign or veto.
The General Assembly voted on several other bills after midnight, including Senate Bill 3, which passed both houses unanimously. The bill, authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, establishes a task force to study Indiana’s tax code and submit a report by Dec. 1, 2024.
House Bill 1499, which aims to provide property tax relief, also passed both chambers. It won’t affect tax bills this year but would increase the supplemental homestead deduction for primary residences in the next two years and further reduce property tax increases for homeowners aged 65 and older.