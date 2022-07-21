INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans proposed a bill Wednesday that would ban all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, introduced the proposal – Senate Bill 1 – at a news conference alongside Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville.
Glick, who authored the bill, mentioned the bill’s exceptions and said it would not affect access to Plan B, birth control, in vitro fertilization or treatment of ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages.
“We recognize that there are heartbreaking cases where, because of violence committed against women and young girls, we have provided some additional exceptions,” Glick said.
She also said the bill contains no new penalties for doctors who perform abortions and that it will not criminalize women.
If passed, the law would be among the most strict abortion bans in the United States. Only a few states, including Alabama and Arkansas, have more restrictive policies which do not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
Under current law, abortion is legal until the 22nd week of pregnancy – but that could change soon if state legislators pass Glick’s bill during the upcoming special session beginning Monday.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both the Senate and the House, so Senate Bill 1 has good odds of passing during the session.
According to the schedule released Wednesday by Republican senate leadership, the bill will be sent to the Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure. That body will meet and hear testimony from the public Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.
Senators will debate and offer amendments on Senate Bill 1 and other bills on July 28, and a final vote is scheduled for July 29.
Bray also introduced another proposal, Senate Bill 2. Written by state Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, the second bill would introduce $50 million in funding that could go toward programs for women and families.
Of that, $5 million would be spent on raising the state’s adoption tax credit from $1,000 to $10,000. The other $45 million would be allocated to a new fund, the Hoosier Families First Fund.
That fund would be used to provide money for programs to “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants,” address barriers to “long acting reversible contraception” and support low-income families with young children, among other services.
House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, released a statement in response to Wednesday’s news conference. He shared the House’s tentative schedule for next week as well as the House GOP’s proposal – House Bill 1001 – on inflation relief and funding for women and families.
While the session can last until Aug. 14, Huston’s news release suggested lawmakers expect to conclude their business within two weeks of convening.
Indiana Democrats quickly responded to the proposal as House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta released a statement accusing Republicans of “gambling with the lives of Hoosier women to gain points in an ultimately unwinnable culture war.”
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, addressed the media gathered in the Senate chambers shortly after Bray and Glick left the room. He called the bill a step back for Indiana and said an abortion ban will result in women dying.
Taylor also criticized the decision to send Senate Bill 1 to the Rules Committee instead of the Committee on Health and Provider Services.
“Legislators who review health legislation and have more insight and understanding of health issues should be the first ones to deliberate this proposal,” Taylor said. “I also think it would have made more sense for this bill to go to the Health Committee where six of the members are women. There are no relevant committees that this bill could have gone to with fewer women than the Rules Committee.”
He also speculated that some Senate Republicans may not show up to vote on the bill, although he did not suggest any names of GOP lawmakers who would break with their party.
“It intrigues me that it may take the Senate Democratic Caucus to show up in order for us to have a quorum in the General Assembly come Monday,” Taylor said.
Abortion rights groups have scheduled a rally against the proposed legislation for noon Monday at the Statehouse. Indiana Right to Life will rally there at 11 a.m. Tuesday.