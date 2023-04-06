The Indiana Senate on Thursday changed part of a bill that would require teachers to tell parents if their child wants to change names or pronouns.
An amendment from Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, changed House Bill 1608’s requirement that a school must get a parent’s consent in such a situation.
The change, which passed on a voice vote, also eliminated a clause that would have protected school employees who refused to abide by a student’s wishes regarding their name and pronouns.
The Senate also considered another amendment that would allow a child to rescind their request for a name or pronoun change after discovering their parents would be notified. Proposed by Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, the amendment received five Republican votes but failed 34-14.
Yoder said the change would help as “students might not know or read the Indiana code.” Not every young person has a loving and supportive parent, and the risks of an LGBTQ student being outed to their family could cause them harm, she said.
“Give an escape hatch to students, and actually give a young person a little bit more time to have that conversation with their parents,” Yoder said.
Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said she was 100% opposed to the change and said it could keep parents in the dark.
One of the five Republicans who joined the nine present Democrats in support of the bill was Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, who said he wants to make sure young people have an opportunity to receive good counsel.
“We’re taking away some of that teacher’s opportunity to build on that trust,” Walker said.
Two other amendments were also rejected by the Republican-held Senate, one along party lines and another by a voice vote.
Senate Bill 1608 also would ban teaching “human sexuality” in pre-K through third grade and has been described by opponents as a “don’t say gay” bill. If passed by the Senate on third reading, the changes would need to be approved by the House before heading to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. His signature is required for the bill to become Indiana law.