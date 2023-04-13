Indiana Senate Republicans presented their state budget Thursday, a proposal that doesn’t include the voucher expansion favored by their House colleagues.
Like the proposal passed by the House GOP in February, this budget also rings in at $43.3 million over two years. It would leave the state with $3.2 billion in reserve after the two-year cycle.
Although both proposals include increased funding for schools and health care, the two supermajority caucuses have different priorities on where exactly those funds should go.
The most noticeable divide is on the issue of expanding school vouchers. The House budget seeks to increase the eligibility for the Choice Scholarships by eliminating the pathways currently required to qualify and would raise the income threshold for vouchers to 400% of the Federal Free or Reduced Price Lunch Program level – meaning a family of four that earns less than about $220,000 per year would qualify.
Senate Republicans, however, don’t agree. Their budget doesn’t include either of those expansions. Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka – chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee – pledged in a February letter to “not support one additional dollar” to vouchers unless more oversight is added to the program.
The Senate GOP budget would increase public K-12 tuition support by $1.1 billion over two years, less than the $1.6 included in the House proposal. It also alters how charter schools are funded, allowing eligible charters to receive a share of the incremental property tax collected in a student’s home district in lieu of current charter school grants.
Unlike the House budget, the Senate version includes a $160 million annual appropriation for textbooks and other curricular materials. Although the House Republican plan also eliminated textbook fees for students, schools raised concerns that it would only have shifted the cost burden onto their base funding.
As for health care, the Senate Republican budget would increase Medicaid funding by $2 billion over the biennium, fully funding the program at $7.5 billion during the two-year cycle.
Both proposals would fund the local public health services requested by Gov. Holcomb’s Public Health Commission at $225 over two years, but the Senate plan also includes $35 million for community mental health as included in Senate Bill 1.
The Senate budget doesn’t include an acceleration of planned state income tax cuts. Currently the rate will be reduced from 3.15%, to 2.9% by 2029 if the state meets certain revenue growth benchmarks, but the House plan would have moved the timeline up to 2026.
One notable similarity is the Senate GOP’s inclusion of language that would defund Indiana University’s Kinsey Institute. The provision first made it into the House budget by a 53-34 vote. According to the Associated Press, the institute “has long faced criticism from conservatives for its ongoing research and the legacy of (Alfred) Kinsey’s work that they blame for contributing to liberalized sexual morals, including more acceptance of homosexuality and pornography.”
House Bill 1001, which now contains the Senate GOP budget, was passed by a 10-2 vote of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The full Senate now has until Tuesday to approve the bill.