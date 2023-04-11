The Indiana Senate passed a resolution Tuesday recognizing the National Rifle Association ahead of the group’s annual convention in Indianapolis.
Senate Resolution 33 passed on a voice vote and was met with applause, although some Democrats later criticized the resolution. The vote comes one day after a former employee killed five at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and two weeks after a mass shooting at a Tennessee school.
Sen. Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville, introduced the resolution and welcomed three NRA officials, including CEO Wayne LaPierre. Tomes also gave LaPierre a certificate of gratitude to recognize his leadership of the organization.
“I want to personally thank you for your service and dedication to promoting the Second Amendment rights of our citizens, not only in Indiana but across the United States of America,” Tomes said.
Several other Republicans spoke in favor of the resolution, including Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, who said the NRA is like a family.
“It’s one of the most inclusive organizations there is…” Buck said. “(It) doesn’t matter your faith, doesn’t matter your color, doesn’t matter your gender – because they all strive under one common bond: to protect the Second Amendment.”
Volunteers from gun control group Moms Demand Action came to the Statehouse to oppose the resolution.
Some Democrats, including Sen. Jean Breaux, D-Indianapolis, left the Senate floor during discussion of the resolution. However, no Democrats spoke against SR 33.
“I can't support a resolution honoring a group that actively opposes incremental and common-sense gun laws, especially in the wake of yesterday's shooting just two hours away in Louisville,” Breaux said in a tweet after the vote.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, condemned the resolution in a statement and said the state legislature hasn’t done anything to support gun safety and reduce gun violence.
“I think it would be more appropriate to recognize organizations like Moms Demand Action, which have fought tooth and nail trying to protect kids from the leading cause of death among young people in our nation: firearms,” Taylor said. “Not books, which this General Assembly is still working to restrict in schools. Firearms.”