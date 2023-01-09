INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans outlined Monday priorities that include tax cuts, health care infrastructure and police pay.
Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, and several colleagues unveiled eight bills – and one joint resolution – shortly before the legislature’s 2023 session officially began.
Several bills address aspects of Indiana’s health care system, including Senate Bill 4, which would help modernize state and local health departments.
Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, who authored SB 4 and two other health-related bills, said last year’s report from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Public Health Commission showed shocking data about county health departments' low level of funding.
“I commend the governor, because he’s bringing data to the front,” Charbonneau said. “And we can no longer ignore our state of affairs.”
He noted Holcomb’s plan calls for about $350 million over two years but that the exact dollar amount will be determined by the budget.
Part of the goal is to make sure all Hoosiers can receive a baseline standard of care no matter what county they live in, Charbonneau said. However, the bill will not mandate the changes – instead, each county’s council and commissioners will have to vote to opt in.
Two other bills from Charbonneau would address transparency in billing and work to lower prescription drug costs.
Senate Bill 1, authored by Sen. Mike Crider, R-Greenfield, would provide $30 million in funding to expand Indiana’s network of certified mental health clinics.
One local Republican, Fort Wayne Sen. Justin Busch, also spoke about his health care proposal. Senate Bill 7 would ban non-compete clauses and referral incentives for doctors.
“In certain parts of Indiana, large hospital networks have used these non-compete clauses to control local markets,” Busch said. He said the clauses also hurt competition and drive up health care prices.
The Senate GOP priorities touch on taxes, including a change in state tax law that would allow some companies to deduct all state tax payments from their federal tax returns. Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville said the change would result in a $50 million tax cut for businesses in the state.
Another bill could eventually lead to major changes – although they wouldn’t come for another few years.
Senate Bill 3, authored by Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, would establish a new two-year commission to study the possibility of ending Indiana’s income tax, as well as other changes to the tax code.
Holdman likened altering the code to pulling on the thread of a blanket and cautioned that rashly making changes could lead to the whole system unraveling.
“I think the goal for Indiana should be to totally eliminate the individual income tax rates in years to come,” Holdman said. “To do that, we need to look at the entire tax system holistically instead of trying to make piecemeal changes.”
Two proposals address law enforcement. Senate Republicans want the budget to include pay raises for the Indiana Senate Police, an idea also supported by the governor.
Caucus leadership also supports a joint resolution, authored by Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, that would amend the state’s constitution.
If passed and ultimately approved by Hoosier voters, the amendment would allow a judge to deny suspects' bail if they pose a “substantial risk” to the public. Current Indiana law only allows judges to deny bail when the defendant is charged with murder or treason.
The Senate GOP’s final proposal comes from another local lawmaker, Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne. She authored Senate Bill 5, which would create a “bill of rights” for data privacy.
Currently, only five states have implemented similar bills protecting consumers’ data privacy, Brown said. The bill is modeled after a Virginia statute that goes into effect this year and would allow the attorney general to investigate businesses that are suspected to have violated the law.
“This legislation is a consumer empowerment bill establishing valuable consumer rights,” Brown said, “like the right to review what data has been collected about you, the right to correct that information or even have it deleted.”