A bill that would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming health care for minors passed Indiana’s Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday, despite opposition from Democrats.
Senate Bill 480, authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, was the final bill passed during the first half of this year’s legislative session. Tuesday was the last day for final votes on Senate bills originating in that chamber.
All area senators were among the 36 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, and all the chamber’s Democrats were joined by three Republicans in opposition. If passed by the House and signed into law by the governor, Indiana would join a growing number of states that restrict or ban gender-affirming health care for minors.
Dr. Johnson’s bill, which he said has been in the works at the Statehouse for several years, would prohibit doctors from providing gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-confirmation surgery.
“A child cannot understand the weight and permanency of these decisions,” he said. “That is obvious. Given the pressures put on parents, the irreversible nature of these procedures and the unknown long-term effects, there is no such thing as true informed consent.”
Several Democratic senators questioned Johnson about the bill before Tuesday’s vote. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, asked the senator what the word “transgender” means.
Johnson said “transgender” is “not typically a medical term that we use.” He also said he works in a busy psychiatric emergency department and treats children dealing with gender dysphoria. According to the American Psychiatric Association, some trans people experience gender dysphoria, “which refers to psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.”
During testimony last week, several people said no gender-confirmation surgeries are performed on minors in Indiana. Although he did not name any doctors, clinics or hospitals that perform those procedures, Johnson said the procedures do occur in the state.
When asked about the major medical associations that support gender-affirming care, a list that includes the American Medical Association, Johnson said he agrees with the opinion of any medical organization “when they want to help and not harm kids.”
Democratic opponents of the bill pointed to research and data they said demonstrate the effectiveness of gender-affirming care. Sen. Shelli Yoder, D-Bloomington, mentioned a 2015 survey that showed 0.4% of respondents detransitioned because they “realized that gender transition was not for them.”
Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, said she saw the bill as a restriction of parental rights.
“It is critical that we are giving parents the right to decide what is best for their child in their unique circumstance,” Hunley said.
Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, suggested SB 480 singles out certain children by only prohibiting certain procedures for those transitioning genders and not for other reasons.
“Are you really trying to protect children?” Taylor said. “(Or) are you actually trying to demonize children?”
SB 480, as do all other bills passed by the Senate during the first half of the legislative session, now heads to the House.