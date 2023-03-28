An Allen County judge granted Dr. Tyler Johnson’s legal team one final extension of a deadline to file their response Monday, setting the stage for a crucial hearing on a medical malpractice lawsuit against the first-term state senator in May.
“There are no more extensions,” Allen Superior Court Judge Andrew Williams said. “This is it.”
Monday’s extension was the fourth granted by Williams since September, allowing attorneys for Johnson, Professional Emergency Physicians Inc. and Parkview Regional Medical Center additional time to respond to a motion for summary judgment.
Jennifer Becerra, whose daughter Esperanza Umana died shortly after receiving medical care from Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville, at an emergency room in January of 2018, said the extension was upsetting.
“I want to put this behind me; I want to be able to move on,” Becerra said. “I will never move on from my daughter’s death, but to be able to move on from these (hearings) and having to relive this over and over and over.”
Her 20-year-old daughter came to the emergency room with asthma, an upper respiratory infection and signs of sepsis, according to Becerra’s complaint. She claimed the defendants “exacerbated Esperanza’s respiratory distress by overloading her lungs with 4 liters of fluid and violated the standard of care by prematurely discharging Esperanza from the emergency department in an unstable condition.”
Twenty minutes after discharge, the document states, Umana suffered respiratory arrest and died. She left behind a 1-year-old child who is now being raised by Becerra.
Before the suit was filed in May 2022, the Indiana Department of Insurance’s Medical Review Panel – a panel of three doctors – found in a rare unanimous ruling that the evidence support’s Becerra’s assertion that Johnson and the other defendants “failed to comply with the appropriate standard of care.”
Terry Park, Becerra’s attorney, argued against the defendants’ motion for an enlargement of time and said that although Johnson is a state senator, he “should get the same treatment” as any defendant in a malpractice case.
The defendants’ lawyers are seeking to depose three witnesses: Johnson, a nurse and a respiratory therapist. Both sides spoke with Johnson during an early February deposition, and the defense attorneys spoke with the nurse.
However, the rest of questioning that day – cross-examination of the nurse and questions from both sides for the respiratory therapist – was postponed.
Benjamin Ice, attorney for Johnson and Professional Emergency Physicians, said that was partly because the nurse was seven months pregnant at the time. Ice said he was “as regretful as anyone” about the delay.
Park also noted that the defense lawyers didn’t reach out to try to reschedule until March 6, less than a week before the March 12 deadline for the defendants to respond. She and Williams both at times questioned why the defense attorneys didn’t have Johnson and the other deponents sign affidavits.
Rachel Guin, an attorney for Parkview, called the respiratory therapist mid-hearing to schedule a time that would work for both defense teams and for Park. They settled on April 7, and Williams set the deadline for the defendants’ response for April 19.
Williams would then rule on the motion for summary judgment at a hearing on May 19. If he determines there’s no real question as to the facts of the case, he could then rule in Becerra’s favor.
If not – and if the two sides don’t work out a settlement in the meantime – the case would go to trial, which Williams said could take place as early as the fall.