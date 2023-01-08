Some of the first bills filed by Indiana lawmakers include changes to statues such as marijuana laws and school board elections.
Lawmakers began filing bills last week, ahead of the legislative session that starts Monday.
Some proposals, like one bill that would subject teachers and librarians to felony charges for disseminating “material harmful to minors,” are returning to the Statehouse for another year. Other measures are on the floor for the first time.
It remains to be seen just how much support any may garner, but that picture will begin to come into focus when the session starts.
‘Harmful to Minors’
Senate Bill 12 would allow criminal prosecution of K-12 educators and some library workers for giving out material that is deemed “harmful to minors.”
A similar measure, Senate Bill 17, made it through the Senate last year but died in the House Education Committee.
Like SB 17 last year, Senate Bill 12 was introduced by Jim Tomes, R-Wadesville.
Last year’s version drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which said 2022’s SB 17 presented First Amendment concerns. The group said the statute doesn’t offer a clear definition of what material would be deemed harmful, and that this vagueness could ultimately silence protected speech.
Some lawmakers raised similar questions last year about whether books that reference race or sexual orientation might be targeted because someone is uncomfortable with them.
Sen. Mike Young, R-Indianapolis, disputed those concerns and said “the issue of being harmful to a minor has nothing to do with being gay or straight, white or black, rich or poor.”
Marijuana
Lawmakers in both houses have introduced bills to change Indiana’s marijuana laws. Currently, marijuana possession is punishable by 180 days and a maximum fine of $1,000 for the first offense, while those with prior drug offenses can face longer sentences and higher fines.
Rep. Jake Teshka, R-South Bend, authored a lengthy bill to legalize marijuana – after it is removed as a Schedule 1 drug by the federal government.
Last fall, President Joe Biden directed his administration to review the drug’s classification.
Teshka’s proposal, House Bill 1039, has three co-authors, two Republicans and one Democrat. It would allow for marijuana to be used by Hoosiers age 21 and older and by people with serious medical conditions as determined by their physician.
He introduced a similar bill last year and has since made a few changes he said would improve the legislation.
Teshka cited a recent poll from Ball State’s Bowen Center that showed only 15% of Hoosiers oppose legalizing marijuana in some form. Attitudes are also starting to change within the legislature, Teshka said. He believes more lawmakers are open to legalizing marijuana and hopes for a committee hearing so people can testify on the issue.
“I think it’s clear that Hoosiers want us to start having these conversations,” Teshka said.
The bill includes dozens of pages of regulations of the substance’s growth and sale, including an excise tax on marijuana.
Another measure, House Bill 1045, would alter some of the state’s statutes governing hemp.
In the other chamber, Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, proposed Senate Bill 70, which would make it legal to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana. He also introduced a companion bill to modify the state’s operating while intoxicated statute.
School elections, vaccinations
While K-12 funding will be one of the top issues addressed this session, other school-related bills have been proposed.
House Bill 1083, from Rep. Teshka, would alter the state’s school immunization laws. The measure has two co-authors, including Rep. Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne.
It would strip the Indiana Health Department’s authority to change the list of diseases that require documentation of immunity, placing that power instead with the legislature.
HB 1083 would also remove the requirement for school corporations to include immunization records in a student’s official high school transcript.
Two house bills would alter the state’s traditionally non-partisan school board elections.
House Bill 1074, proposed by Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, would have a school board candidate’s political be listed on the ballot.
Meanwhile, Becky Cash, R-Zionsville, authored House Bill 1036. It would require candidates for school boards to go through the same nomination process as other local offices, making the positions partisan.
Pension checks
A House Republican and a Senate Democrat have proposed similar bills that would provide a one-time “thirteenth” checks in addition to their regular payments from several state retirement funds, including the teachers, public employees, and state police funds.
Both bills, from Sen. David Niezgodski, D-South Bend, and Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would provide an additional payment in 2023. Cherry’s bill would also provide a 13th check in 2024 for some recipients as well.
Guns
Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, introduced two gun-related measures. One would prohibit firearms at polling places, and the other would raise the minimum age to carry a handgun from 18 to 21.
Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, also introduced a bill that would make it a Class C infraction to not report a lost or stolen firearm to law enforcement within 30 days.
Last session, the legislature passed a permitless carry law, which allows people to legally carry, conceal or transport a firearm without any permit in the state.
Other bills
Some area lawmakers have begun filing, including Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, who has so far written bills on guidelines for alcoholic drinks in outdoor refreshment areas, and criminal penalties for tracking devices.
More than 100 more bills are already listed on the legislature’s website, iga.in.gov.
Lawmakers have until Thursday in the House and Friday in the Senate to introduce legislation, although some placeholder “vehicle” bills can be filed afterward and proposals can be added to existing bills through amendments.